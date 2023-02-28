“Miss Millionaire Asia” The First Female Contest In Thailand To Win Prizes Above 25 Million Baht

(CTN News) – Miss Millionaire Asia – The first worldwide women’s competition for the digital era has been launched in Thailand by Millionaire Asia (Millionaire Asia), the region’s top networking platform for high-net-worth individuals.

Announcing the quest for female contestants from Asia, including Thailand. to become a role model for women in the generally humbling Web3.0 era.

As Millionaire Asia’s partner in Thailand, Khun Chanya Wisetsiri, the founder and CEO of Pinksphere Co., Ltd., explains that MsMA is not merely a beauty pageant or judged by women’s beauty.

This Originates from the notion that “Women to Women” seeks to empower Asian women by creating role models for other women.

The contestants will get the chance to undergo training to help them develop in several areas, including developing personal brands. Being inspired to bring ideas to make projects a reality

“Women can be powerful leaders in business, sales, society, associations, clubs, councils, committees, and many religious and charitable groups, and the MsMA will be a venue to show the world How strong we are women? And can be motivated and awaken the strength within everyone,” Chanya stated.

The Miss Millionaire Asia 2023 pageant is accessible to female contestants 18 years of age and older to compete for the flair and talent of a modern lady in the new century.

It is arranged under the “Empower Women” concept to locate strong women throughout Asia. A Web 3.0 idol judges and votes using blockchain and NFTs, win rewards worth more than 25 million baht and has access to various other chances.

The MsMA 2023 aims to promote, honor, and enhance the perception of individuality. And encouraging women in Asia.

It’s a contest that depends on her capacity to advance the contest’s goals with their enthusiasm.

The participation and assistance of her family, friends, and supporters (FFFs) will be utilized to select the winners for each category from those who received the most votes.

“We are devoted to making MsMA or Miss Millionaire Asia happen and to continue to be a platform that encourages women across Asia,” stated Mr. Peter Tan, President and CEO of Millionaire Asia Asia Pacific.

Go. It’s not a typical idol competition or a beauty pageant. It is a platform for Asian women to showcase their strength and potential.

In the age of technological advancement, women may also affect social change and global transformation. For the next generation of women, this presents a significant issue. And serve as positive examples for one another.

Miss Millionaire Asia 2023’s press conference for the debut took place on February 25, 2023, at the Magnolia Ballroom of the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok Hotel in Bangkok.

The event brought together prominent Thai women, including Watanya Bunnag of the Democrat Party, Monica Singh, Managing Director of Splendid Co., Ltd., Charoentip Techapermpol, Deputy Curator of the Global Shaper Empowerment Platform, and Thidarat Yingcharoen, Member of Parliament, Spokesperson, and Director of the Thai Sang Thai Party Policy Center.

In the World Economic Forum’s “Thoughts of the New Generation” list, Tarina Botes, the first runner-up for Miss Universe Thailand 2022, is listed alongside many other notable people, such as Benjawan Ardner (Bow), Chanuchtra Suksan (Nai), Naphasawan Chotikarn (Smile), Pakmon Charoenwarodom (Bo), Vanessa Hermann (Nachat), Papasarin Sripariyawa (Jessica)

Published by the 2005-founded Millionaire Asia magazine and website, MsMA is a well-known and dependable name in 18 nations, particularly Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Macau, and China.

Both public and private brands are compatible MsMA has over 20,000 devoted followers who are enthusiastic about leading a posh life and a database of over 80,000 billionaires in Asia.

Welcome capable ladies from throughout Asia starting today, March 14, 2023. There is a 100 Singapore dollar application fee.

Visit https://www.millionaireasia.com/ to learn more about Miss Millionaire Asia 2023.

