Connect with us

Automotive

Peugeot e-2008 Electric Car Will Be Launched In Thailand In March
Advertisement

Automotive

TESLA: Mexican States Compete Over Possible Tesla Plants

News Automotive

Toyota and Honda Announce Biggest Pay Raises in 40 Years

Automotive Tech

Top 5 Reputable VIN Decoders 2023

Automotive

Boost Your Ride’s Power and Performance with These Top Engine Upgrades!

Automotive

From Dusty to Dazzling: The Ultimate Guide to Car Detailing and Maintenance

Tech Automotive

Get the full Picture: How Dual-Channel Dash Cams are Revolutionizing Road Safety

Automotive

Choosing the Best Tracking Device For Your Car in 2023

Learning Automotive

Why Car Window Decals are the Perfect Marketing Tool for Small businesses

Automotive

Tesla Wants Unlimited Free Supercharging Back

Automotive

Dodge Hornet R/T Price Starts At $41,590, Reaches $53,000 In 2023: Report

Automotive

Recall Of 363,000 Tesla Cars Over Self-Driving Software

Automotive

In 2023, The Chevrolet Colorado Has 4 Distinct Personalities

Automotive Business

Tesla Halts ‘Full Self-Driving’ For Safety Reasons

Automotive

FSD Beta Software Safety Concerns Cause Tesla To Recall 362,758 Vehicles

Automotive

Maintenance Tips on Tesla Model Y Accessories

Automotive

How to Choose the Right OBD2 Reader for Your Needs

Automotive

Possibility Of Replacing One Tire With Cheap Tires Canada

Automotive Learning

Top 8 Things to Keep in Mind While Picking Up and Dropping Off Your Rental Car

Automotive Business News

Shoichiro Toyoda, Who Built Toyota Into A Global Automaker, Died At 97

Automotive

Peugeot e-2008 Electric Car Will Be Launched In Thailand In March

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Peugeot e-2008

(CTN News) – The new Peugeot e-2008, a compact all-electric crossover from Sing Pong Camp, will make its Thai debut at the Bangkok International Motor Show in 2023, which will take place from March 22 to April 2 of that year.

Peugeot and Jeep importer and distributor Belfort Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of the Peugeot e-2008 electric car and the Peugeot 408 Plug-in Hybrid at the upcoming Bangkok Motor Show.

The market is ready for a car model that drives full-cylinder engines with electric motors.

Future objectives from the parent firm include expanding new brands and expanding service options to provide maximum client satisfaction.

Peugeot e-2008 Features

The Peugeot e-2008 was built on the same platform as the Peugeot 2008 but converted to run entirely on electricity.

It has a 50 kWh battery that can go about 340 km on a single charge and an electric motor with a maximum power of 136 horsepower and a maximum torque of 300 Newton meters.

The Peugeot 408 Plug-in Hybrid is a mid-sized Fastback car with a plug-in hybrid engine that combines a 110-horsepower electric motor with a 1.6 PureTech petrol engine to power the front wheels.

The HYBRID produces 180 horsepower in total, and the HYBRID4 all-wheel drive model has an electric motor added to the back axle.

It is connected to both 8-speed automatic transmissions and has a maximum total power output of 225 horsepower.

Depending on the sub-model, the 12.4 kWh battery in both variants can drive for 42 km or 63 km. Moreover, it has a top speed of 133 km/h in all-electric mode.

You can follow both models’ release information in 2022 at the Bangkok International Motor Show, which will occur at the end of March.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

TESLA: Mexican States Compete Over Possible Tesla Plants

Toyota and Honda Announce Biggest Pay Raises in 40 Years

Top 5 Reputable VIN Decoders 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading