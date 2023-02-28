Peugeot e-2008 Electric Car Will Be Launched In Thailand In March

(CTN News) – The new Peugeot e-2008, a compact all-electric crossover from Sing Pong Camp, will make its Thai debut at the Bangkok International Motor Show in 2023, which will take place from March 22 to April 2 of that year.

Peugeot and Jeep importer and distributor Belfort Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of the Peugeot e-2008 electric car and the Peugeot 408 Plug-in Hybrid at the upcoming Bangkok Motor Show.

The market is ready for a car model that drives full-cylinder engines with electric motors.

Future objectives from the parent firm include expanding new brands and expanding service options to provide maximum client satisfaction.

Peugeot e-2008 Features

The Peugeot e-2008 was built on the same platform as the Peugeot 2008 but converted to run entirely on electricity.

It has a 50 kWh battery that can go about 340 km on a single charge and an electric motor with a maximum power of 136 horsepower and a maximum torque of 300 Newton meters.

The Peugeot 408 Plug-in Hybrid is a mid-sized Fastback car with a plug-in hybrid engine that combines a 110-horsepower electric motor with a 1.6 PureTech petrol engine to power the front wheels.

The HYBRID produces 180 horsepower in total, and the HYBRID4 all-wheel drive model has an electric motor added to the back axle.

It is connected to both 8-speed automatic transmissions and has a maximum total power output of 225 horsepower.

Depending on the sub-model, the 12.4 kWh battery in both variants can drive for 42 km or 63 km. Moreover, it has a top speed of 133 km/h in all-electric mode.

You can follow both models’ release information in 2022 at the Bangkok International Motor Show, which will occur at the end of March.

