Connect with us

Tourism

Chiang Mai's 'THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023' Aims to Attract Saudi Arabian Tourists
Advertisement

Tourism

Here's the World's Most Powerful Passport for 2023

Tourism

Thailand Voted the Worlds Most Ideal Retirement Destination

Tourism

Uncover Thailand's Beauty: Top Five Must-Try Tourist Activities for 2023

Tourism

Sail the Yas Island with Butinah Charter in Abu Dhabi!

Tourism

8Rental Minibus Hire in Barcelona, The Best Way to Explore the City

Tourism News

Thailand Climbs Six Spots In Henley Passport Index, Reaching 64th Position

Tourism

Unveiling the Intricacies of ID Verification in Travel

Tourism

A Comprehensive Guide to Your Morocco Tour

Tourism

Cruising the Nile: A Step-by-Step Guide to Planning the Perfect River Cruise Vacation

News Regional News Tourism

Thailand's Tourism Authority Blames Low Revenues on Polycrisis

Tourism

Tips for Traveling to Morocco

Tourism

Australia's Hidden Gems: 10 Off the Beaten Track Road Trip Destinations

Tourism

Your Perfect Guide to Planning a Dubai Desert Safari Trip

News Southern Thailand Tourism

Phuket Thailand Aims to Be Safest City in Southeast Asia

Tourism

The Best Way to Save Time and Money When Traveling from Bus to Montreal

Tourism

Best Time to Visit Africa: Disclosing the Perfect Season for an Exceptional Travel

News Regional News Tourism

Tourist Arrivals in Thailand Surpasses 12 Million Mark

Tourism

The Mystical Beauty of Upper Mustang Trek: A Journey Like No Other

Tourism

Discovering Pet-Friendly Food Spots in Thailand

Tourism

Chiang Mai’s ‘THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023’ Aims to Attract Saudi Arabian Tourists

Published

28 mins ago

on

Chiang Mai's 'THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023' Aims to Attract Saudi Arabian Tourists

(CTN News) – Chiang Mai, a picturesque city in northern Thailand, is preparing to welcome a wave of visitors from Saudi Arabia. Several travel agencies eagerly anticipate the upcoming roadshow event, THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023 Discover Thailand, to reinforce cooperation and attract more tourists to the Land of Smiles.

This joint initiative, driven by the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Index Creative Village, and other relevant agencies, seeks to boost the region’s meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industries.

With Saudi Arabia’s increasing interest in health, wellness, recreation, and tourism, Chiang Mai sees the roadshow as a potential solution to revitalize its tourism sector, which was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Roadshow Event:

Scheduled for December 13-16, THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023 Discover Thailand is a collaborative effort between Thailand and Saudi Arabia to expand and strengthen bilateral ties.

The event aims to showcase Thailand’s diverse offerings, catering to the preferences of Saudi tourists, particularly during significant periods such as the Ramadan fasting month, post-Ramadan, and year-end festivities. By capitalizing on the appeal of these occasions, Chiang Mai hopes to entice Saudi visitors and present them with an unforgettable experience.

Captivating the Saudi Market:

Given the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 and the nation’s increasing demand for health, wellness, recreation, and tourism, Saudi Arabia is a potential growth market for Thai businesses.

Recognizing this, local authorities and businesses are encouraged to collaborate and develop a compelling marketing strategy tailored to capture the interest of Saudi tourists. Understanding the high-spending tourism trends of visiting Saudis, the strategy should highlight local products and services that align with their preferences.

Building on Normalized Relations:

Last year, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s official visit to Saudi Arabia normalized relations between the two countries. This enhanced diplomatic connection has opened new avenues for cooperation and mutual growth in various sectors, including tourism.

With this strengthened relationship, Chiang Mai is optimistic about fostering a stronger connection with Saudi Arabia and welcoming more Saudi tourists to experience the beauty and charm of Thailand.

Conclusion:

As the THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023 approaches, Chiang Mai is excitedly preparing to host Saudi tourists and showcase its unique offerings. The roadshow event is an exceptional opportunity to rejuvenate the local tourism sector and cultivate lasting partnerships with Saudi Arabia.

By curating a captivating marketing strategy that addresses the preferences of Saudi visitors, Chiang Mai aims to leave a lasting impression and foster a thriving tourism industry that benefits both nations.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs