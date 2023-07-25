Chiang Mai’s ‘THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023’ Aims to Attract Saudi Arabian Tourists

(CTN News) – Chiang Mai, a picturesque city in northern Thailand, is preparing to welcome a wave of visitors from Saudi Arabia. Several travel agencies eagerly anticipate the upcoming roadshow event, THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023 Discover Thailand, to reinforce cooperation and attract more tourists to the Land of Smiles.

This joint initiative, driven by the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Index Creative Village, and other relevant agencies, seeks to boost the region’s meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industries.

With Saudi Arabia’s increasing interest in health, wellness, recreation, and tourism, Chiang Mai sees the roadshow as a potential solution to revitalize its tourism sector, which was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Roadshow Event:

Scheduled for December 13-16, THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023 Discover Thailand is a collaborative effort between Thailand and Saudi Arabia to expand and strengthen bilateral ties.

The event aims to showcase Thailand’s diverse offerings, catering to the preferences of Saudi tourists, particularly during significant periods such as the Ramadan fasting month, post-Ramadan, and year-end festivities. By capitalizing on the appeal of these occasions, Chiang Mai hopes to entice Saudi visitors and present them with an unforgettable experience.

Captivating the Saudi Market:

Given the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 and the nation’s increasing demand for health, wellness, recreation, and tourism, Saudi Arabia is a potential growth market for Thai businesses.

Recognizing this, local authorities and businesses are encouraged to collaborate and develop a compelling marketing strategy tailored to capture the interest of Saudi tourists. Understanding the high-spending tourism trends of visiting Saudis, the strategy should highlight local products and services that align with their preferences.

Building on Normalized Relations:

Last year, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s official visit to Saudi Arabia normalized relations between the two countries. This enhanced diplomatic connection has opened new avenues for cooperation and mutual growth in various sectors, including tourism.

With this strengthened relationship, Chiang Mai is optimistic about fostering a stronger connection with Saudi Arabia and welcoming more Saudi tourists to experience the beauty and charm of Thailand.

Conclusion:

As the THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023 approaches, Chiang Mai is excitedly preparing to host Saudi tourists and showcase its unique offerings. The roadshow event is an exceptional opportunity to rejuvenate the local tourism sector and cultivate lasting partnerships with Saudi Arabia.

By curating a captivating marketing strategy that addresses the preferences of Saudi visitors, Chiang Mai aims to leave a lasting impression and foster a thriving tourism industry that benefits both nations.