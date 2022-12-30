Phuket is Expecting Over 100 Billion Baht in Revenue from Tourism During the New Year Period

(CTN News) – The New Year period is expected to bring in more than 100 billion baht in revenue for Phuket.

Phuket Tourist Association advisory chairman Bhumikitti Ruktaengam said on Thursday that the situation is rebounding quickly on the resort island during the New Year.

The hotel room reservation rates on Kata, Karon, Patong, and Nai Harn beaches average 70%.

The surge in tourist numbers shows the industry’s recovering in a V-shape, he said, adding that he hopes flight tickets will be affordable.

Phuket normally generates 35% of the country’s tourism revenue, according to Mr. Bhumikitti.

Based on 180 billion baht in industry revenue, this could climb to 38% by 2022, Mr. Bhumikitti said.

According to Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, president of Phuket Tourism Council and Phuket Tourist Association, Thais should travel to the island to celebrate New Year despite the postponement of the fifth phase of “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together).

Currently, most of the tourists in Phuket are from Russia (150,000), followed by Indians (70,000). It’s also seeing a lot of tourists from Europe, especially Scandinavia.

Tourism revenue in Phuket is now around 60% of what was pre-pandemic, Mr. Thaneth said, adding that revenue in 2019 was around 400 billion baht.

As of January 8, China will waive quarantine requirements for Chinese people, so the island is also planning an off-season marketing campaign in India and Australia.

Tourism will continue to recover slowly after the New Year.

Specifically, he said the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) should help the private sector with its targeted destination marketing in 2023.

By the end of January, the Phuket PAO will also help the association launch new marketing campaigns in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia.

The island’s full reopening will be lauded at the International Tourism Exchange (ITB), an international trade show, Mr. Thaneth said.

