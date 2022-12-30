Connect with us

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Mai Rescue Faces Disaster Due to Road Safety Services
News Chiang Rai News

Hydrogen Cyanide Gas Affects 4 villages in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Doctor Sacked for Calling Patient Stupid

Chiang Rai News

Officials Push for Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang Cave to be Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Chiang Rai News News

Fake Chiang Rai Cop Arrested by Cyber Police for Duping Victims Out of Bt150 Million

Chiang Rai News News

Drug Runner Killed, Chiang Rai Police Seize 4 Million Meth Pills

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai's Mae Sai Flooded After Sai River Overflows

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Soldiers Capture 9 Chinese Border Jumpers

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Police Chase Leads to Seizure of 6 Million Meth Pills

Chiang Rai News News

Creator of Chiang Rai's Famous White Temple Retires at 67

Chiang Rai News News

Police in Chiang Rai on Alert for "Happy Drug" from Myanmar

Chiang Rai News News

China, Chiang Rai River Trade Resumes After 2 Year Port Closure

Chiang Rai News News

Monks Working Out in Chiang Rai Spark Anger on Social Media

Chiang Rai News News

Top Cop in Chiang Rai Transferred After 325 Teens Caught in Night Club Raid

Chiang Rai News News

Pha Muang Task Force Seizes 2.2 Million Meth Pills in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News News

Cyber Police Arrest 6 Facebook Loan Fraudsters in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News News

Drug Runners Crash Ford Ranger in Chiang Rai, 6.4 Million Meth Pills Found

Chiang Rai News News

Soldiers in Chiang Rai Seize 3 Million Meth Pills, 2 Men Arrested

Chiang Rai News News

Space Learning Center to Be Established in Chiang Rai in 2023

Chiang Rai News News News Video

Mae Sai Chiang Rai Inundated by Flood Waters, 2,000 Homes Flooded

Chiang Rai News

Because of a contentious road safety campaign, a rescue agency in Chiang Mai, located in northern Thailand, has repeatedly been receiving the same false alarm phone call.

The period between December 29 and January 4 in Thailand is known as Seven Days of Danger due to the high number of fatalities and accidents on the country’s roads during this time.

Road safety promotions aim to remind drivers to use heightened caution while driving on the road safety throughout the holiday season. However, a campaign taking place at a prominent intersection in the Mueang area of Chiang Mai has been misunderstood by drivers, which is putting a strain on the emergency response services.

Road Safety Services

A fake accident with two motorcycles on the road shoulder

On the Chiang Mai – Phrao Road safety, A fake accident with two motorcycles and three scarecrows constructed to look like they were in a collision is on the road shoulder between the crossroads of Ruam Chok and Fa Ham.

At first glance, the lifeless scarecrows — two of which are entangled in the wreckage of the motorcycle, and one of which is spread across the grass – may be mistaken for severely injured or dead persons.

Maejo Rescue Service of Chiang Mai published photographs of the accident on their Facebook page with the comment. Announcement to the general public. This did not occur by chance at all.

Central reservation near the junctions of Ruam Chok and Fa Ham

It is located on the central reservation near the junctions of Ruam Chok and Fa Ham. We have received numerous phone calls informing us of it at this point.

The shock-factor campaign aims to signal drivers to remain alert and drive safely. Concerned drivers scurrying to summon emergency services to the location to assist the victims appear to be more of a diversion than anything else.

Despite its good intentions, the campaign wastes the valuable time of rescue agencies, which are already under enormous pressure due to the Seven Days of Danger.

We sincerely hope that the crash site will not be the location of any accidents because if they occur, it will be difficult to persuade the Maejo Rescue Service to rush to the location.

