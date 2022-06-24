Malaysian Tourists In Thailand Expected To Outnumber Those From India

(CTN News) – The Thailand Pass will come to an end on July 1, and Malaysia is expected to replace India as the kingdom’s top tourist destination. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister, said yesterday that Malaysian tourists are expected to outnumber Indians when Thailand Pass is no longer available.

This year, Indian tourists have made up Thailand’s biggest group, with 100,884 arriving between January 1 and May 24. However, earlier this month, Malaysians flooded into Phuket.

Malaysia set to replace India as tourist king of Thailand

In Kuala Lumpur, there were daily AirAsia flights to Phuket that were fully booked. Bangkok, Krabi, Koh Samui, Phattalung, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Dannok, Had Yai, Betong, and Sungai Golok were also popular destinations for Malaysians.

78,523 Malaysian visitors entered Thailand in the first five months of this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

However, the Minister failed to consider the vast majority of travellers from Malaysia, particularly through the southern immigration turnstiles, were just day traders and locals going about their daily lives.

The weakening of the Thai baht against the US dollar, a low cost of living, and reasonable hotel rates are factors attracting foreign tourists to Thailand, according to Minister Phiphat.

Earlier this month, TAT announced that its goal for Indian tourists in Thailand this year was 3,000 per day. Through various promotional campaigns and special travel incentives, TAT hopes to meet its goal.

Wedding tourism has become increasingly popular among Indian tourists to Thailand, and TAT plans to hold 400 events related to wedding tourism this year. For the year, some 300 Indian wedding events have already been booked, mostly in Phuket.

