110 Immigration Officers in Thailand Charged With Issuing Illegal Visas

More than 100 immigration officers in Thailand are suspected of illegally issuing visas to Chinese investors in so-called grey businesses, according to Immigration Bureau commissioner.

Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan, said the immigration officers will be charged with malfeasance and demanding and receiving benefits in exchange for illegal services. There are three police generals and officers of all ranks among the 110 police suspects.

In addition to criminal charges, they will be investigated for serious disciplinary violations, according to Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat.

He predicted that the investigation report would be completed and sent to the national police chief, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, this week.

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, who is in charge of the investigation, said yesterday that the report would be presented to the national police chief this week.

The 110 Immigration officers were accused of criminal conspiracy by establishing firms that process visa applications for foreigners, particularly Chinese nationals who enter Thailand on a tourist visa but then obtain non-immigrant visas despite not meeting the necessary business or volunteer criteria, he said.

According to Pol Gen Surachate, these officers forged the signatures of provincial governors and allowed photo identification for visa applicants during the pandemic, despite the fact that the law requires applicants to report in person.

The majority of cases, according to the investigation, have been discovered in the northern and northeastern regions. According to Pol Gen Surachate, the crimes took place between mid-2020 and 2022.

As a ruse to extend their visa, many applicants submitted documents pertaining to their stay issued by language schools or volunteer foundations.