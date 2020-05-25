Halong Bay in Vietnam Reopens to Visitors With Amazing Deals

Thanks to the country’s early action in controlling the pandemic, Vietnam tourism has been able to kick off just in time for the summer holiday. Halong Bay, probably the most popular tourism destination in Vietnam, has been reopened to visitors since early May with great success. The majority of cruises and hotels in the region are now up and running, with amazing deals to offer tourists.

Vinpearl Resort Halong

The largest marine resort in the North of Vietnam, Vinpearl Resort Halong gets the ball rolling with 30% off room rate. Only 3 hours’ drive from Hanoi, the resort commands an idyllic and luxurious location on its own Reu Island. Hosting up 400 semi-Neoclassical-style guestrooms and 8 hi-end meeting rooms, Vinpearl Resort Halong is a wonderful option for your first vacation to Halong Bay. If you plan a visit, avoid the weekend which already sees an influx of local holidaymakers who cannot wait to spend their summer time here.

Stellar of the Seas Cruise

Stellar of the Seas cruise is the most successful cruise line in drawing tourists back to the Bay, with similar capacity to where it was before the pandemic. Now fully booked for most of the summer, the cruise company recently launched its day cruise Jadesails, which stands out from the crowd with its contemporary luxury design. Passengers will not only take part in an odyssey of a 7.5 hour in-depth exploration of Halong Bay – the longest cruising time ever but also enjoy a range of promotional activities. With US$119 per person, the day tour includes a Limousine transfer round trip with 2 complimentary bottles of mineral water, all entrance fees of sightseeing, a Vietnamese lunch on board, a sunset party, kayaking/local rowing boat, and English speaking guide.

Paradise Grand Cruise

Paradise Grand, a brand-new paradise on Lan Ha Bay, pins hope on both inbound and domestic tourism by offering special vouchers from only US$250/cabin. This steel boat serves the finest Michelin-standard à la carte menu, European-style staterooms, and cinema by the seas. With 39 cabins on board, it is among the newest and most spacious cruises in Halong Bay, especially ideal for corporate travelers and MICE events. The trip takes you to Lan Ha Bay area, which is renowned for its tranquility and off-the-beaten-path route.

Premier Village Halong Bay

Sprawling along 3km of the water’s edge, Premier Village Halong Bay boasts a new and alternative retreat with outstanding design facing Halong Bay. To be found there are 395 villas and 148 shophouses. The resort complex also includes a variety of amenities such as a kids’ playground, a private beach, a lake, a tennis court, and spa & sauna. This product promises to be a great lodging for locals and international tourists alike.

FLC Halong Bay Golf Club & Resort

Last but not least, the 5-star FLC Halong Bay golf club & luxury resort carries bold contemporary design with Vietnamese touches. The property comprises FLC Grand Hotel Halong and the 18-hole FLC Golf Links. 649 hotel rooms and suites are well-appointed with first-class facilities. FLC Halong Bay is now providing a special sunshine deal with transfer from Hanoi from only $90/person, making an ideal choice for weekend getaway.

Further information:

Plan a visit to Halong Bay? Take into consideration the latest weather conditions (website) as it is now near the rainy season which lasts from mid-July to late August.

In hunt of a cruise deal? Halong Bay Tours offer exquisite deals of cruise and hotel/cruise combo. Advance reservations of up to one year are allowed and no time is better than now to lock down one of the amazing promotions before they are all gone.

Even more expats may check out the website vouchers.com.vn, a website dedicated to special offers for local residents only. Make sure you have your work permit or resident card to be eligible.

Visa and entry: Thai citizens do not need a visa to enter Vietnam. Furthermore if you hold non-Asean passports or one that is not exempted from visa, please visit Vietnamese embassy in Bangkok to apply for one before leaving.