6 Top Vacation Ideas for Having Fun in Australia

Australia is not one of those continents you first think about when thinking about a vacation, but this enormous place has so many things to do and places to go when thinking about your next trip. It doesn’t matter if you’re an Australian or live on another continent, visiting Australia is definitely a great idea.

The entire continent has 7.692 million km², almost the size of Europe or the US. It is the sixth-largest country in the world, so you know there are tons of untouched locations for you to explore. The notorious dangerous animals and insects that live there are not a threat to the cities, but you need to listen to your guides when going into nature.

In this article, we’re sharing six destinations to go to when you’re about to visit Australia and have fun. Follow up if you want to know which ones you should visit.

1. Have a walk through Uluru and learn about Aboriginal culture

What’s a visit to Australia without visiting and learning about the indigenous people that lived there for millennia – the Aborigines. Going to Uluru means visiting the place where the native Anangu people still live.

Ask for a guide that will also be a native person to walk you through their lands. You’ll see some staggering sights, and you’ll learn more about how Aborigines used to live before the European colonists came to take over the continent. It’s a unique experience to learn about the history of the continent.

2. Ride the waves of Australia’s southwest coast

The famous Cowaramup Bombora is a place in southwest Australia near the city of Perth, where some of the biggest waves on the planet are available. If you love surfing, this is the place to be. Even if you’re not, just looking at these waves and other surfers doing their thing may be spectacular for you.

You need to know that you can’t just jump into the water surfing on cardboard if you’re thinking about surfing. You need some specialized equipment. Find some surf clothing online, order a surfboard that will fit you, and only then go riding the amazing waves of Cowaramup Bombora.

3. Go on a desert UTE adventure

Australia is amazing, but it has some of the deadliest places on Earth. Being left alone in the Australian desert means you’ll probably not get out of it alive. However, going there prepared and with adequate equipment can be a wonderful experience.

The deserts are filled with amazing sites and are like nothing you’ll see in other places. For those who love adventure, this might be a perfect idea for having fun. Jump into the rented UTE, and drive around the desert.

4. Check the Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef is located in the northeast part of the continent and is one of the most beautiful places on Earth. Protected by UNESCO and formed just off the Ice Age, it is the home of more than 2000 fish species and over 500 coral polyps.

You’ll need some diving equipment, but even if you have none and you have no experience diving, the people working there will provide anything you need and even teach you how to do it. Once you feel free diving, you’ll enjoy some of the most amazing scenes you’ve ever seen in your life.

5. Visit the wonders of Melbourne

In a continent of this size, some might not love the idea of walking through crowded cities, but Melbourne is something else. The city itself provides unique traveling experiences, and with its many entirely free-to-visit museums, you’ll love the walk around town.

The city was brought up in the 1800s when the Australian gold rush emerged, so you’ll see some buildings preserved from this time. The many museums will also provide a pick into these times, which will surely be interesting for some.

6. Go wild with the island of Tasmania

Around 40% of the entire island just off the continent’s southeast coast has been made a national park. This is because it is filled with wildlife that exists only on this island. Seeing some of these species is a lifetime experience.

Hire a guide to take you through the island’s wonders, but don’t think that you’ll see more if you go alone. The island’s depths may be wonderful, but you also can easily get lost.

Conclusion

Australia is a wonderful place and is one of the least explored on the planet. Most places are still intact, and humans haven’t set foot on some parts. If you’re an adventurer and you don’t like spending your vacation sunbathing only, you might want to consider these ideas. Choose some of them and have the best time of your life.

