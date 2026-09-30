Thai Airways Suspends Cargo Operations Over Severe Flooding

Last Updated on September 30, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thai Airways is officially pausing all inbound and outbound cargo intake at its Suvarnabhumi Airport warehouse. This sudden halt applies directly to the airline’s primary freight handling facility located in Bangkok.

The major carrier made this difficult choice to handle a rapidly growing crisis behind the scenes. Management expects that this bold move will eventually bring daily operations back to normal soon.

The official cargo suspension will run for seven days, from September 30 to October 6, 2026. Severe local flooding across the city has recently caused a major shortage of available warehouse workers. Many dedicated employees simply could not travel safely from their heavily flooded homes to the airport. Because of this unexpected missing staff, a massive backlog of commercial goods quickly built up.

Key Takeaways

Thai Airways officially paused all cargo intake at Suvarnabhumi Airport for a period of seven days.

Severe local flooding created critical staff shortages and a massive freight backlog inside the warehouse.

This temporary halt allows the airline to clear delayed goods and restore normal cargo services.

Right now, the main warehouse floors are completely packed with delayed freight and shipping containers. The remaining available workers are actively struggling to move these goods onto scheduled commercial passenger flights. The severe lack of manpower also means incoming cargo is waiting much longer for customer pickup. Local businesses across the region are facing their own delays as a direct result of this.

This temporary stop gives the airline some much needed time to properly fix the current mess. By pausing new cargo intake, the current staff can focus entirely on clearing the older freight. Airline officials desperately want to allocate their limited workforce and resources as efficiently as possible. They need to ensure strict safety while getting the entire facility running smoothly once again.

Restoring Normal Cargo Operations

Company leaders recently issued a formal statement to address the ongoing delays and warehouse closures. They sincerely apologized to all affected customers for the severe inconvenience and sudden business disruption. The airline thanked everyone for their continued understanding and patience during this very difficult time. Dedicated teams are currently working around the clock to carefully organize the piles of waiting cargo.

Once the massive backlog is cleared, the airline expects to resume all standard freight services. They are closely monitoring the local weather conditions to ensure staff can commute safely again. If the flooding finally goes down, more workers should be able to return to their jobs. The temporary seven-day break is seen as the best possible solution for this unique emergency.

Customers are strongly advised to check with their shipping agents for updates on their specific deliveries. The airline promises to keep the public informed as the cleanup process continues this week. Management remains fully confident that they will meet their goal of restoring normal services soon. Everyone is hoping that the floodwaters will recede quickly and stop causing further travel disruptions.

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