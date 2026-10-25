Thailand’s rule of law score didn’t fall in the latest World Justice Project results. In 2026, it edged up 1.0% from the prior year, although its rounded score remained 0.50, well below the reported global average of 0.55.

That small gain doesn’t erase persistent weaknesses. Thailand ranked 80th of 143 countries, and regulatory enforcement and checks on government power remained areas of concern. Meanwhile, the corruption factor declined, showing why an overall score can improve even as important parts of the picture worsen.

To understand why concern persists, it helps to separate what the index measures from explanations tied to specific political or legal events. The figures show where Thailand stands; establishing why requires evidence beyond the score itself.

Key Takeaways

Thailand’s 2026 World Justice Project score rose 1.0% to 0.50, while its rank improved to 80th among 143 countries.

Despite that gain, the score remained below the reported global average of 0.55, and the rounded score stayed unchanged from 2024.

Corruption was the only factor reported to decline year over year, falling from 0.46 to 0.45; legislative corruption weakened.

Regulatory enforcement ranked 102nd globally, while constraints on government powers ranked 96th, highlighting persistent weaknesses.

The 2025 WJP Rule of Law Index measures broad conditions, but does not attribute Thailand’s results to specific political or legal events.

Why Thailand’s Rule of Law Score Keeps Falling, and What the Latest Data Shows

Thailand’s latest score does not show a fall. The 2026 World Justice Project (WJP) Index puts the country at 0.50, up 1.0% from 2024, while its rank rose one place to 80th among 143 countries. That modest gain sits alongside weak factor results and a score below the reported global average of 0.55.

What the Rule of Law Index measures

The WJP Index combines public experiences and expert assessments to measure how the rule of law works in practice. Its methodology covers eight areas: constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice, and criminal justice. The WJP methodology explains how these factors are built from more detailed measures.

The index offers a broad view of institutions and public experience. It is not a verdict on one court case, law, or political decision, and the overall score alone cannot establish why a factor changed. The WJP says its data draws on household and expert surveys, giving the index a wider scope than an assessment of formal laws alone. Its Index FAQ outlines those data sources.

Why the score, rank, and public debate can tell different stories

A 1.0% increase is a small improvement, not evidence that Thailand has resolved its rule-of-law weaknesses. Its score rounded to two decimal places remained 0.50, and the reported global average was 0.55. At the same time, Thailand ranked 102nd in regulatory enforcement and 96th in constraints on government powers. Those low placements help explain why the overall result can improve slightly while concerns remain.

Rank and score measure different things. The score tracks Thailand’s measured performance; rank compares it with other countries in that year’s index. Because the index included 143 countries in 2025, compared with 142 in 2024, a one-place rise is not a direct measure of year-over-year change. Public debate may also focus on individual events that the index does not assess as standalone causes. The latest figures support a modest score gain, not a claim that Thailand’s score fell in 2025 or that the data proves a continuous decline.

Which parts of Thailand’s rule of law remain weakest

Thailand’s 2025 results show persistent weaknesses, but not a decline across every measure. Regulatory enforcement ranks especially low, while corruption is the only factor TIJ reports as having worsened year over year.

Regulatory enforcement is the clearest weak spot

Thailand scored 0.45 for regulatory enforcement, ranking 102nd globally and 13th among 15 countries in its regional group. That places the factor among the country’s weakest relative results.

When rules are enforced unevenly, people and businesses can struggle to predict how requirements will apply in practice. That uncertainty can affect routine decisions, from planning business activity to understanding what compliance requires. The score identifies a weak area, but it does not establish which agency, law, or case caused the result.

Corruption declined while other factors held or improved

Absence of corruption was the only factor TIJ reported as declining, slipping from 0.46 to 0.45. TIJ also found that legislative corruption weakened. Thailand ranked 77th globally and ninth regionally on this factor.

By contrast, scores rose slightly for constraints on government powers, fundamental rights, order and security, and criminal justice. Open government, regulatory enforcement, and civil justice were reported as unchanged. The WJP’s factor descriptions clarify that these are distinct measures, so a gain in one area does not cancel out a weakness in another.

A strong security score does not settle rights concerns

Order and security earned Thailand a score of 0.75, up from 0.74. The country ranked 65th globally and 11th regionally on this factor, a stronger result than its regulatory enforcement standing.

Still, order and security measures a different part of the rule of law than fundamental rights or constraints on government powers. Those factors scored 0.49 and 0.47, respectively. The security score therefore should not be read as proof that rights protections or government checks improved. Each measure describes a separate dimension, and the index does not make one a substitute for another.

How politics, courts, and laws fit into the score story

Thailand’s 2025 results show modest gains in several areas, but they don’t explain what caused those changes. The index measures broad conditions; political and legal events need to be checked against dated, independent reporting before they are connected to a score.

Checks on government power remain a concern

Constraints on government powers rose slightly, from 0.46 to 0.47. Yet Thailand ranked 96th globally and 11th among 15 regional peers, a weak relative position that puts the small increase in perspective. The WJP country profile reports the factor score and rankings, but does not assign the result to a particular court ruling or political event.

Independent oversight matters because it can limit executive authority and provide consistent scrutiny of government decisions. Predictable limits also help people understand how power may be exercised and challenged. These are principles behind the factor, not proof that a specific institution caused Thailand’s result.

For context, Thailand’s Constitutional Court dissolved the Move Forward Party on August 7, 2024, and barred 10 of its leaders from politics for 10 years. Reuters reported the court’s decision. That dated event is relevant to discussion of political institutions, but the WJP data does not establish that it caused the 2025 score.

Rights and justice measures need careful interpretation

Fundamental rights increased from 0.48 to 0.49, while civil justice stayed at 0.50 and criminal justice rose from 0.41 to 0.42. These small movements describe changes in index measurements. They don’t establish that restrictions on speech, assembly, or political participation eased, nor do they prove that officials interfered in a specific case.

Those distinctions matter when discussing sensitive laws and prosecutions. Lèse-majesté cases and the use of emergency laws require separate, dated sources that document the relevant charges, measures, or court actions. They should not be presented as explanations for a WJP score unless evidence directly supports that connection.

The same care applies to justice scores. A higher criminal justice result does not show that every prosecution was fair, just as an unchanged civil justice score does not describe the outcome of every dispute. The index offers a broad comparison, while case-level claims require evidence about the case itself.

How Thailand compares with its neighbors, and what could change next

Thailand’s 2025 score puts it in the middle of the regional pack, rather than near its highest or lowest performers. The comparisons offer context, but they cannot explain why Thailand scored as it did.

What regional comparisons reveal, and what they leave out

Among the Southeast Asian countries listed in the 2025 results, Thailand trails Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. It scores ahead of the Philippines, Myanmar, and Cambodia, while matching Vietnam’s score.

Country 2025 score Singapore 0.78 Malaysia 0.57 Indonesia 0.52 Thailand 0.50 Vietnam 0.50 Philippines 0.46 Myanmar 0.34 Cambodia 0.31

Although Thailand and Vietnam both scored 0.50, Thailand ranked 77th globally and Vietnam 83rd. Thailand placed 12th among 21 peers in the WJP’s broader East Asia, Pacific, and South Asia grouping, as the WJP’s Thailand analysis reports. That group is broader than Southeast Asia, so its ranking should not be confused with a comparison limited to Thailand’s immediate neighbors.

The group definition changes the comparison, and neighboring scores cannot identify the causes of Thailand’s result. They show relative positions, not which laws, institutions, or events produced a score. Within the factor rankings, regulatory enforcement is a particular weakness: Thailand ranked 13th among 15 countries in the regional group used for those factor comparisons.

Which changes would signal lasting progress

Future releases will be more persuasive if they show sustained gains across relevant factors, rather than a one-year increase in the overall score. For Thailand, useful signs would include improvement in absence of corruption, consistent enforcement of regulations, and greater openness in government.

Progress in checks on government power and fair access to civil and criminal justice would also matter. These areas measure distinct parts of the rule of law, so a stronger result in one cannot substitute for weak performance in another. In particular, a better order and security score alone would not show that oversight or access to justice had improved.

Readers can track the same factor scores across several annual releases and check whether gains persist. Multiple years of improvement across public institutions, enforcement, transparency, independent checks, and justice access would provide stronger evidence of lasting progress than a single-year score bump. The index can show whether those measures move; it cannot, on its own, establish what caused them.

Frequently Asked Questions

The 2025 results are easier to interpret when the score, factor rankings, and limits of the index are kept distinct. These answers clarify what the figures show and what they cannot establish.

Did Thailand’s rule of law score fall in 2025?

No. The available WJP results show a 1.0% increase from 2024, although Thailand’s rounded score remained 0.50. The article title points to persistent weaknesses, not a literal decline in the latest annual score.

What does a score of 0.50 mean?

The WJP uses a scale from 0 to 1, with higher scores indicating stronger rule-of-law performance across the index’s measures. A 0.50 score is a comparative measurement, not a pass-or-fail grade. The WJP’s 2025 country results provide context through scores and rankings across the index’s factors.

Which factor is Thailand’s weakest?

Regulatory enforcement is a major relative weakness: Thailand ranked 102nd globally and 13th out of 15 countries regionally in 2025. Its low rank indicates weaker performance compared with other countries, even though the factor score stayed unchanged year over year. Absence of corruption also declined, from 0.46 to 0.45.

Does the index prove that a specific court ruling caused the score?

No. The overall score and factor results do not, by themselves, connect a particular ruling, law, or prosecution to the annual result. Any claim that a specific event caused a change needs separate evidence linking that event to the measured outcome.

How often does the World Justice Project publish the index?

The WJP publishes periodic annual editions, but release timing and the availability of country data can vary. Before citing a newer result, check the latest WJP Index release and country data to confirm that Thailand’s figures are available and current.

Conclusion

Thailand’s 2025 rule of law score edged up by 1.0%, but the country remains below the global average. The small gain does little to change the picture: regulatory enforcement is weak, corruption declined, and checks on government power remain limited.

The strongest test of progress will be whether improvements continue across several years, especially in areas where Thailand ranks poorly. A single annual increase cannot show that the underlying weaknesses have been resolved.

The WJP Index identifies measured trends, not the political events that caused them. Keeping those claims separate makes it easier to judge Thailand’s rule of law score with care and to see whether future gains reflect lasting progress.