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Chiang Rai Hosts Meaningful Tourism Festival

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Chiang Rai Hosts Meaningful Tourism Festival

CHIANG RAI – The Provinces of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai are teaming up for a major event this year. They want to use local culture to boost the regional economy. The new meaningful tourism festival runs from October 24 to 28, 2026. Visitors can find it at the famous 75th Anniversary Flag and Lamp Park in Chiang Rai.

Local leaders officially opened this exciting public event on October 24. The festival is a key part of the Knowledge Linked Tourism project. It joins the government, private businesses, and local towns together in one space. The main goal is to share rich traditions and create new jobs for locals.

Key Takeaways

  • The meaningful tourism festival runs from October 24 to 28, 2026, in Chiang Rai.
  • It unites the learning cities of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai to share local wisdom.
  • The event focuses on using creative culture to grow the economy and support locals.

Chiang Rai Hosts Meaningful Tourism Festival

Linking Two Cities Through Culture

Sert Chaiyananta is the head of tourism and sports for Chiang Rai. He shared his bright vision for the festival during the opening. He wants tourists to discover the hidden learning spots across the entire province. Building a strong network between the two cities will help local shops thrive.

Chiang Rai Mayor Wanchai Jongsuthanamanee also spoke proudly at the event. He believes a true learning city must be open to everyone. He wants young people to learn directly from older, skilled experts. By sharing new ideas, communities can use their local wisdom to build a lasting future.

Connecting local resources with fresh ideas from Chiang Mai is very important. This strong teamwork brings real, lasting benefits to the people. Pol. Capt. Dr. Thanarat Jongsuthanamanee, a local Member of Parliament, gave a special talk. He focused deeply on the strong power of a creative economy.

He noted that the region’s future depends on people working together. Mixing local art, modern business, and community life creates a bright spark. This smart blend brings new career chances and improves daily life. It shows exactly how creativity can change a whole city for the better.

Chiang Rai Hosts Meaningful Tourism Festival

Hands-On Learning and Local Charm

The lively five-day event is packed with fun things to do. Guests can enjoy lovely art shows, craft workshops, and beautiful cultural dances. There are also many busy booths selling handmade local products. Visitors can learn directly from the skilled experts who make these unique items.

The learning activities cover six main topics for all types of interests. These exciting areas include local art, famous foods, rich coffee, and peaceful nature walks. You can also explore old traditions, tribal fabrics, and healthy herbal facts. It is a great way to deeply understand the northern way of life.

This colorful festival is a big step for the northern learning cities. It proves that local wisdom can make travel much more special. Local communities, clever artists, and small businesses are growing side by side. Most importantly, they are doing this while keeping their proud local roots alive.

Everyone is warmly invited to join this meaningful travel experience. Come buy lovely local crafts and see living traditions in person. You can read more about travel events on the Tourism Authority of Thailand website. Every single visit helps build a stronger, brighter future for Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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