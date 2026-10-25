TANA Opens in Chiang Rai: Boosting Local Crafts and Income

CHIANG RAI – A new local product center called “TANA” is now officially open on Prasopsook Road in Chiang Rai. This fresh store gathers native woven fabrics, ethnic textiles, beautiful silk, and smart designs from community makers. The main goal is to create better sales channels and build steady income for local creators across the province.

The grand opening took place on October 24, 2026, at 09:09 AM. The event featured a traditional religious ceremony led by Phra Phaisan Prachathon Wi, the respected abbot of Wat Huay Pla Kang. He anointed the new store sign for good fortune in front of many happy guests. Key leaders like Mrs. Rattana Chong Suttanamanee and Chiang Rai Mayor Mr. Wanchai Chong Suttanamanee attended the morning celebration.

Key Takeaways

TANA is a new shop in Chiang Rai selling local crafts, silk, and ethnic textiles.

The center helps local makers earn more money by giving them a dedicated space to sell.

Shoppers can find the store easily on Prasopsook Road near Bus Terminal 1.

Empowering Chiang Rai Communities

TANA was born from the strong vision of Mrs. Rattana Chong Suttanamanee. She wanted to bring handmade products from various local communities together into one easy-to-visit space. This smart setup lets tourists and locals shop for high-quality regional goods in total comfort. At the same time, it directly supports the jobs of rural weavers and opens up new market chances for them.

Walking inside the store, visitors will find a huge variety of beautiful items. The shelves are filled with traditional local fabrics, modern native clothing, and detailed ethnic weaves. Shoppers can also buy stunning silk fabrics and ready-to-wear women’s clothing made from hand-woven materials. Creative items like handmade cloth bags show off the unique skills and deep wisdom of the local people.

Projects like this are very important for preserving the rich culture of Northern Thailand. By giving artisans a reliable place to sell, the community keeps its ancient weaving traditions alive. This local business model fits perfectly into the region’s growing focus on sustainable tourism. Visitors love taking home authentic, handmade souvenirs that tell a real story.

Supporting Local Artisans Every Day

The opening event drew a large crowd of well-wishers, community leaders, and eager local shoppers. Many people were very excited to see the high quality of the goods on display. Buying directly from a center like TANA means that more money stays right inside the local economy. It helps families pay for school, buy daily food, and improve their overall lives.

Chiang Rai is home to many different ethnic groups, and each group has its own unique weaving style. Before TANA opened, many of these talented makers struggled to find buyers for their beautiful work. Now, they have a modern, central storefront to show off their skills to a much wider audience. This simple change makes a huge difference for rural villages.

As Chiang Rai continues to welcome more visitors, local hubs like TANA will play a bigger role in the city. They bridge the gap between talented rural makers and buyers from all over the world. This helpful connection ensures everyone wins and builds a stronger, happier city. It also proves that traditional crafts can succeed in today’s modern market.

Anyone interested in supporting these talented makers can visit the TANA store today. It is located on Prasopsook Road, just before Chiang Rai Bus Terminal 1 in the city center. It is truly a great place to find unique gifts while helping the local community thrive.

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