Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Woman Praised for Returning 300,000 Baht Cash

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Woman Praised

CHIANG RAI – In a heartwarming display of honesty, a local woman in Chiang Rai province is receiving high praise today. Ms. Daorung Laeser found a dropped bag filled with 300,000 baht in cash and ensured it was returned safely. This inspiring event took place on the morning of October 23, 2026, in the district of Phan.

She spotted the unattended bag near the entrance of Municipal Alley 23 at exactly 10:00 AM. Recognizing the large value of the contents, she did not hesitate for a moment. She immediately went to the Phan Provincial Police Station to hand the money over to local investigators.

Key Takeaways:

  • A local woman found a lost bag containing 300,000 baht in cash on the street.
  • She immediately turned the money in to the local Phan police station.
  • The owner successfully recovered all his missing money within just one hour.

A Quick and Happy Reunion

Thanks to her quick and selfless actions, the stressful situation was resolved incredibly fast. Just one hour later, at roughly 11:00 AM, Mr. Boonnak Tantib arrived at the police station. He was looking for his lost property and asked the duty officers for help.

The police officers asked him to describe the bag and its exact contents. After carefully checking his details, they confirmed he was indeed the rightful owner. They then gladly handed the bag of cash back to him. Mr. Boonnak was deeply relieved to find that not a single baht was missing from his lost funds.

Local community leaders are now celebrating Ms. Daorung for her outstanding moral character. Her choice to return such a massive amount of money shows true integrity. She is being called a wonderful role model for both young people and adults in the region.

In a time when negative events often dominate our screens, this uplifting story brings a welcome change. It reminds everyone that good people are always ready to do the right thing in our communities.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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