Thailand News

Tensions Mount Over Israeli’s Living and Working in Thailand

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Tensions Mount Over Israeli's Living in Thailand

BANGKOK – Tensions are rising in Thailand as public concern mounts over the conduct of Israeli tourists and expats, alongside investigations into potential illegal land ownership and business practices. The unease centers around key tourist destinations, notably Koh Phangan and Phuket, as well as Chachoengsao province, bringing into question how strictly Thai authorities enforce property and corporate laws.

A recent survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) revealed a hardening of Thai public sentiment. Among respondents familiar with the situation, 77.49% demanded strict enforcement of the law, with the majority citing disrespect for Thai laws, impolite behavior, and disregard for local culture as their primary concerns.

Key Takeaways

  • Widespread Business Probes: Authorities are actively investigating networks of companies—suspected to be over 40 firms—linked to Israeli nationals for potentially using Thai nominees to illegally bypass foreign ownership laws.
  • Cemetery and Land Scrutiny: The investigation gained momentum after irregularities were found at a Jewish cemetery in Chachoengsao, leading to a broader probe of over 14,000 foreign-linked firms controlling billions of baht in property.
  • Public Backlash: Public anger culminated in protests led by activist Sondhi Limthongkul outside the Israeli embassy in Bangkok, demanding stricter oversight of Israeli citizens in Thailand.

A focal point of the rising tensions is the suspected use of “nominee” arrangements. Under the Thai Foreign Business Act, foreign nationals are generally restricted from holding more than a 49% stake in companies or directly owning land.

However, an intricate system of legal advisors and proxy Thai shareholders has long been utilized to circumvent these rules. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul explicitly addressed this during a raid on an illegally constructed pool villa on Koh Phangan, noting that while companies may appear Thai on paper, they are often 100% foreign-controlled.

Recent joint operations by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Department of Business Development (DBD) on Koh Samui and Koh Phangan uncovered extensive illicit land acquisitions. These operations targeted shell companies, wellness fronts, and luxury hotels allegedly operating with illegal foreign control and bypassing statutory regulations.

The Gan Chabad Investigation

The scrutiny has extended beyond traditional tourist businesses. The Interior Ministry is currently conducting a wide-ranging inquiry into Gan Chabad Co., Ltd., a company associated with Chabad houses in Thailand. The investigation began with a Jewish cemetery in Chachoengsao, where authorities allege burials continued even after the site’s operating license expired.

The probe has since ballooned, with officials examining whether Gan Chabad and its directors are part of a wider network of companies utilizing nominee structures. The interior ministry is looking at dozens of linked businesses, including kosher restaurants and tourism firms, to determine if they comply with Thai law. Authorities are also investigating the process by which some individuals connected to these organizations obtained Thai citizenship.

Protests and Diplomatic Responses

The controversy moved from local disputes to national headlines when hundreds of protesters, led by veteran activist Sondhi Limthongkul, rallied outside the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok. The demonstrators, rallying under the “Take Thailand Back” campaign, demanded the Israeli government regulate the behavior of its citizens and cooperate fully with Thai law enforcement regarding the ongoing nominee and land ownership investigations.

The protests and the resulting NIDA poll clearly show a shift in the public mood. With nearly half of the polled respondents suggesting shorter permitted stays for Israeli visitors, the situation places pressure on the Thai government to balance its vital tourism industry with the enforcement of domestic laws and the preservation of national sovereignty.

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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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