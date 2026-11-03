Jealous Ex Cuts Off Gentials of Former Girlfiends New Lover

BANGKOK – A relationship that ended two months ago reached a gruesome conclusion in eastern Thailand on Friday night. Police confirmed that a Jealous Ex drove across provincial borders to lie in wait for his former girlfriend and her new romantic partner.

The deadly encounter unfolded directly outside an apartment complex located in the Bang Khla market district. The suspect allegedly ambushed the unsuspecting couple as they arrived, launching a brutal attack that left one man dead on the pavement.

Key Takeaways The suspect drove across provinces from Nakhon Ratchasima to Chachoengsao and hid inside his ex-partner’s room.

The 55-year-old victim suffered fatal blunt-force trauma, deep knife wounds, and severe mutilation at the scene.

Police arrested the 58-year-old suspect on the spot and charged him with intentional murder after a full confession.

The woman at the center of the ordeal, 30-year-old local council employee Chanthima, had dated the suspect for several months. Although she ended their romantic connection around eight weeks prior, she stated that 58-year-old Jaturong refused to let her go.

Chanthima eventually began seeing 55-year-old Nimit, which reportedly enraged her previous partner. On the evening of November 1, Jaturong drove his white Chevrolet pickup truck from Nakhon Ratchasima to Chachoengsao, broke into Chanthima’s rental room, and concealed himself in the dark.

When Nimit’s black Isuzu truck pulled into the parking lot to drop Chanthima home, the suspect burst out of the shadows. Armed with a heavy wooden club, Jaturong struck Nimit repeatedly, knocking him to the asphalt before continuing the violent assault with a utility knife.

Gruesome Scene and Immediate Arrest

The assailant inflicted deep slash wounds across Nimit’s legs and completely severed his genitalia before discarding it behind the parked vehicle. Responding rescue volunteers rushed to administer emergency CPR, but Nimit succumbed to extensive head trauma and blood loss at the scene.

Officers from Bang Khla Police Station quickly secured the area and found Jaturong waiting across the road with his weapons. After direct negotiations with law enforcement, the suspect laid down his club and blade and surrendered without further physical resistance.

During police interrogation, Jaturong confessed to the killing, claiming his dignity felt deeply wounded after learning about the new relationship. However, he alleged that Nimit threw the first punch, claiming he only used the wooden club and box cutter in sudden rage and retaliation.

Investigators noted that this story directly contradicts eyewitness testimony, which indicated a planned, one-sided ambush from the dark. Bang Khla police have formally charged Jaturong with intentional murder, and the suspect remains in custody pending judicial proceedings.

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