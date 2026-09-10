Jealous Woman Crashes into Ex-Boyfriend’s Car in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – A dramatic scene unfolded on the quiet streets of Chiang Mai when a jealous woman attacked her ex-boyfriend. She used her car as a weapon after catching him taking another woman to a local hotel.

This shocking incident occurred in the San Sai district at around 3:00 a.m. CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment the angry woman drove her sedan directly into his moving motorcycle. The heavy impact threw the young man onto the dark road and scattered dangerous debris everywhere. Despite the massive crash, the furious driver did not stop her violent rampage right away.

Key Takeaways

A woman in Chiang Mai intentionally rammed her car into her ex-boyfriend’s motorcycle on a public street.

The violent attack happened at 3:00 a.m. after she discovered him with another woman at a hotel.

CCTV footage shows the man begging her to stop as she repeatedly tried to run him over.

The disturbing video shows the woman reversing and trying to run over her ex-boyfriend multiple times. The desperate man can be heard screaming and begging for her to finally stop the brutal attack. Meanwhile, the woman angrily shouted at him for bringing another girl to a nearby hotel room.

This reckless act of revenge did not just physically harm the targeted ex-boyfriend on the street. An innocent bystander’s car, parked peacefully on the side of the road, was also badly damaged. The incredibly dangerous driving put the entire sleeping neighborhood at serious risk during the early morning hours.

The shocking video quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread public outrage across the country. According to police, a local business shared their CCTV footage. The concerned business owner wanted to expose the extreme danger of this violent situation.

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A Violent Confrontation Caught on Camera

The person who posted the video strongly criticized the woman for her reckless and highly selfish behavior. They pointed out that relationship problems should always be settled through calm communication, not explosive violence. Waking up an entire peaceful neighborhood at 3:00 a.m. for a personal fight is entirely unacceptable.

Many local residents agreed that causing such loud chaos creates unnecessary stress for the entire local community. Actions like this not only destroy public property but also deeply hurt the mental health of bystanders. People online are now actively calling for a strict police investigation to ensure better public safety.

Local law enforcement authorities often warn the public about the severe legal consequences of using vehicles dangerously. Driving with the clear intent to harm another person can easily lead to serious attempted murder charges. The shocked community hopes this scary event serves as a strong warning to others facing relationship troubles.

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