Chiang Rai Mayor Launches Mahidol STEAM Camp for Youth

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai Municipality has officially launched the “Mahidol STEAM Research and Innovation Camp 2026” to foster scientific curiosity among young students. Mayor Wanchai Jongsutthanamanee presided over the opening ceremony on Saturday at the Leelawadee Room. The initiative aims to transform the northern border city into a dynamic regional learning hub.

The weekend camp brings together elementary students from Grades 4 through 6 across local municipal schools. Through interactive workshops, participants explore hands-on projects blending science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. City leaders emphasized that early exposure to critical thinking helps children solve real-world problems as they grow.

Key Takeaways

Citywide Initiative: Mayor Wanchai Jongsutthanamanee opened the Mahidol STEAM Camp 2026 to expand youth learning opportunities across Chiang Rai.

Mayor Wanchai Jongsutthanamanee opened the Mahidol STEAM Camp 2026 to expand youth learning opportunities across Chiang Rai. Top-Tier Experts: Senior faculty from Mahidol University led hands-on training to introduce practical scientific methods and problem-solving skills.

Senior faculty from Mahidol University led hands-on training to introduce practical scientific methods and problem-solving skills. Long-Term Vision: The program reinforces Chiang Rai’s broader strategy to build a continuous “Learning City” through public school partnerships.

Hands-On Learning Led by Mahidol Scientists

To ensure academic quality, leading educators guided the young learners through practical experiments and team challenges. Associate Professor Dr. Wannapong Triampo, head of the STEM Education Center at the Mahidol University Faculty of Science, served as a lead speaker. He was joined by Assistant Professor Dr. Daraporn Triampo, who shared interactive lessons on creative design and systematic inquiry.

Together, the guest speakers encouraged students to connect classroom theories with practical, everyday challenges. Rather than relying on standard lectures, instructors guided participants through trial-and-error experiments. This practical approach sparked lively teamwork, giving children the confidence to test their own inventive ideas.

Strengthening Municipal Schools for the Future

The project was co-organized alongside school administrators and teachers from Chiang Rai Municipality School 6. Educators worked closely with university staff to design activities tailored to primary school learners. By taking lessons beyond standard textbooks, teachers aim to equip young students with essential skills for an innovation-driven economy.

City Hall continues to invest heavily in public education to bridge resource gaps across northern communities. Mayor Wanchai reaffirmed that community progress begins with youth development, noting that educated citizens build vibrant cities. The municipality plans to host similar academic camps throughout the coming school year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Mahidol STEAM Camp 2026?

It is an educational camp designed for primary school students to explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics through experiments and hands-on projects.

Who organized the event in Chiang Rai?

The camp was organized by Chiang Rai Municipality in partnership with the STEM Education Center of Mahidol University and educators from Chiang Rai Municipality School 6.

Why is Chiang Rai focusing on STEAM education?

The city is actively pursuing a “Learning City” model, using practical education to build future-ready problem-solving skills among local youth.

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