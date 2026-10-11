Health

Sriburin Hospital Hosts Health Expo 2026 at Central Chiang Rai

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Sriburin Health Expo 2026

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Kasemrad Sriburin Hospital recently launched a major health event for the people of Chiang Rai. On October 10, 2026, the hospital opened the “Sriburin Health Expo 2026” at the Central Chiang Rai shopping center. The inspiring theme, “Discover Your Health. Design Your Future,” encourages everyone to take charge of their well-being.

Dr. Itthipong Yodprasit, the hospital director, officially opened the exciting health fair. He was joined by executives from Central Chiang Rai, Robinson Chiang Rai, and the local Mass Media Association. Together, they highlighted the real importance of preventive care and planning for a healthy future.

Key Takeaways:

  • Sriburin Health Expo 2026 launched at Central Chiang Rai to promote preventive healthcare.
  • Attendees can get expert advice on heart, bone, and sleep health, plus cancer screening tips.
  • Special discounted health packages are available at the hospital until December 30, 2026.

Sriburin Health Expo 2026

Free Screenings and Expert Talks

At the expo, locals can easily access specialized medical checks and expert advice. Dedicated doctors are on-site to assess heart health, bone and joint issues, and sleep disorders. Furthermore, the event features exciting “Doctor Talk” sessions for the whole community. During these talks, medical experts discuss breast cancer screening and showcase the latest health technology.

To help people start their wellness journey, the hospital is offering special health checkup packages at great prices. These affordable plans make it much easier for individuals to design a personalized healthcare routine.

Even if you miss the main event, you can still buy these special packages directly at Kasemrad Sriburin Hospital until December 30, 2026. Ultimately, living a long and healthy life begins with good planning and daily care today.

Sriburin Health Expo 2026

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Where is the Sriburin Health Expo 2026 held?

The health expo takes place at the Central Chiang Rai shopping center.

What kind of health checks are available?

Visitors can learn about heart health, bone and joint care, sleep issues, and breast cancer screening.

How long are the special health packages available?

You can purchase the promotional health packages directly at the hospital until December 30, 2026.

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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