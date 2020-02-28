Connect with us

Chiang Rai News

Bodies Seven Dead Drug Runners Found in Chiang Rai Reservoir
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News News Video

Soldiers in Chiang Rai Seizes Meth Pills After Firefight With Drug Runners

Chiang Rai News News Video

Drug Runners Killed and Meth Pills Seized in Chiang Rai Province

Chiang Rai News

Doi Chaang Coffee Vows to Repay Debt-Ridden Farmers

Chiang Rai News

Man Busted at Chiang Rai Airport Trying to Smuggle Heroin

Chiang Rai News

25 Couples Wed in Hot-Air Balloons on Valentine's Day in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News

Love is in the Air at Chiang Rai's Singha Park Valentine's Balloon Fiesta

Chiang Rai News

Northern Provinces Warned to Brace for Tempestuous Weather

Chiang Rai News

Drought Disaster Claimed in Chiang Rai and 19 other Provinces

Chiang Rai News

Thai Government Officially Scraps Mekong River Blasting Project

Chiang Rai News

Bodies Seven Dead Drug Runners Found in Chiang Rai Reservoir

Advertisements

Chiang Rai Police speculated that the bodies may have been smugglers who drowned while attempting to swim across the reservoir to escape the soldiers.

Published

6 seconds ago

on

mae sai chiang rai

The bodies of seven drug smugglers have been found in a reservoir in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district after an armed clash with soldiers. The seven bodies were retrieved by police, rescue workers and army personnel.

The bodies of the seven suspected drug runners were floating dead in different locations in the reservoir.

Police in Chiang Rai province’s Mae Sai district said the seven are thought to have been involved in an armed clash with soldiers. Police also reported 21 sacks filled with meth pills  and crystal meth were discovered on the bank of the reservoir.

 

The reservoir was also more than a kilometer (half a mile) from where the shootout occurred.

Col. Chatree Sa-nguantham of the Pha Muang Task Force told Thai media that no soldiers were injured in the firefight.

Drug smugglers fleeing Pha Muang Task Force

The clash ended with some 20 suspects fleeing and abandoning 21 rice bags in the forest. They contained 2.25 million meth pills and 14kg of crystal meth.

Chiang Rai Provincial Police speculated that the bodies may have been smugglers who drowned while attempting to swim across the reservoir to escape the soldiers. Chiang Rai Police investigating the case are also awaiting the results of autopsies on the bodies.

The United Nations anti-drug agency UNODC reports that production of methamphetamine is skyrocketing in Southeast Asia. With prices dropping and usage expanding, especially in Thailand.

Even as seizures of methamphetamine’s reached a record high last year, street prices have dropped. Indicating increased availability, said the report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The report said organized crime groups in the region have stepped up their involvement in making and trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs in the Golden Triangle. A region where the borders of Myanmar, Laos and Chiang Rai Thailand meet. The Golden Triangle has also historically been a major source of opium and heroin.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: