Chiang Rai Police Arrest Man for Attempting to Deliver 110kg of Ketamine

On Friday, Chiang Rai Provincial Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Nakhon Sawan who was found with around 110 kilograms of ketamine. Officers found the drugs at a hotel on Phaholyothin Road in Wiang Phang Kham, Mae Sai.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Manop Senakul said police received information that a group planned to move a large quantity of drugs out of Mae Sai during the Songkran holiday. He said the suspects used a silver Nissan with Chiang Rai plates. Undercover police officers were able to locate the car and track and monitor its movements.

At about 9:20 pm on Friday, police found the car parked in front of room 307 at the hotel on Phaholyothin Road in Mae Sai. They saw a man carrying items from the truck of the car into the room.

Undercover police officers moved in and apprehended the subject, a searched his room uncovered ketamine packed in clear plastic bags, wrapped again in green plastic, then placed in black plastic and taped.

The total weight, including packaging, was about 36 kilograms. Police then searched his car and found two more bundles in the trunk. They contained another 74 kilograms of ketamine. In total, officers seized 110 kilograms of ketamine.

Under questioning, the man, only identified as Mr. Chaiwiwat, admitted he was paid 500,000 baht by a man he did not know, and that the deal was arranged over the phone. He was told to pick up the ketamine in Mae Sai and take it to Ayutthaya.

He said the instructions for the drop-off location would be given once he arrived, and he would only be paid after the delivery.

Police charged Mr Chaiwiwat with possession of a Category 2 narcotic (ketamine) with intent to sell. This offence carries heavy penalties, especially as it involves distribution and poses risks to public health.

Ketamine is classified as a Category 2 psychotropic substance under Thailand’s Psychotropic Substances Act 2518 (1975). It is strictly regulated due to its potential for abuse, though it is legally used as a short-acting anaesthetic for medical purposes.

Possession of ketamine (up to 500 mg in crystal or powder form) is treated as personal use, and offenders are considered drug users rather than traffickers. Such individuals may be directed to rehabilitation instead of imprisonment. However, possession of over 0.5 grams can lead to up to 7 years in prison and a fine of up to 700,000 baht (approximately US$20,000).

