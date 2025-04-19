Crime

Chiang Rai Police Arrest Man for Attempting to Deliver 110kg of Ketamine

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Chiang Rai Ketamine
Police charged Mr Chaiwiwat with possession of a Category 2 narcotic (ketamine) with intent to sell.

On Friday, Chiang Rai Provincial Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Nakhon Sawan who was found with around 110 kilograms of ketamine. Officers found the drugs at a hotel on Phaholyothin Road in Wiang Phang Kham, Mae Sai.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Manop Senakul said police received information that a group planned to move a large quantity of drugs out of Mae Sai during the Songkran holiday. He said the suspects used a silver Nissan with Chiang Rai plates. Undercover police officers were able to locate the car and track and monitor its movements.

At about 9:20 pm on Friday, police found the car parked in front of room 307 at the hotel on Phaholyothin Road in Mae Sai. They saw a man carrying items from the truck of the car into the room.

Chiang Rai Ketamine

Undercover police officers moved in and apprehended the subject, a searched his room uncovered ketamine packed in clear plastic bags, wrapped again in green plastic, then placed in black plastic and taped.

The total weight, including packaging, was about 36 kilograms. Police then searched his car and found two more bundles in the trunk. They contained another 74 kilograms of ketamine. In total, officers seized 110 kilograms of ketamine.

Under questioning, the man, only identified as Mr. Chaiwiwat, admitted he was paid 500,000 baht by a man he did not know, and that the deal was arranged over the phone. He was told to pick up the ketamine in Mae Sai and take it to Ayutthaya.

Chiang Rai Ketamine

He said the instructions for the drop-off location would be given once he arrived, and he would only be paid after the delivery.

Police charged Mr Chaiwiwat with possession of a Category 2 narcotic (ketamine) with intent to sell. This offence carries heavy penalties, especially as it involves distribution and poses risks to public health.

Ketamine is classified as a Category 2 psychotropic substance under Thailand’s Psychotropic Substances Act 2518 (1975). It is strictly regulated due to its potential for abuse, though it is legally used as a short-acting anaesthetic for medical purposes.

Possession of ketamine (up to 500 mg in crystal or powder form) is treated as personal use, and offenders are considered drug users rather than traffickers. Such individuals may be directed to rehabilitation instead of imprisonment. However, possession of over 0.5 grams can lead to up to 7 years in prison and a fine of up to 700,000 baht (approximately US$20,000).

Related News:

Police Arrest One Woman and Two Men for Ketamine Trafficking in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai Drivers Cautioned Over Morning Fog
Chiang Rai Governor Rushes to Allocate Budget for Flood Relief and Recovery
Chiang Rai Man Sentenced to 13 Years For Attempted Rape
Flood Victims in Chiang Rai May Receive Up to 49,500 Baht in Flood Compensation
Chiang Rai Residents Urge PM to Tackle Arsenic Contamination in Rivers
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Chiang Rai Police Songkran Accident Report Chiang Rai Police Report Fewer Accidents and Deaths During Songkran 2025
Next Article Chiang Rai, Kok River, Arsenic Chiang Rai Residents Urge PM to Tackle Arsenic Contamination in Rivers

Soi Dog

Trending News

Chiang Rai Police Songkran Accident Report
Chiang Rai Police Report Fewer Accidents and Deaths During Songkran 2025
Chiang Rai News
Trump, India, China
US Deepens Ties With India to Counter China’s Growing Influence
India
personal injury lawyer
The Benefits of Hiring a Personal Injury Lawyer After an Accident
Learning
Gandhis, National Herald
Gandhis in India Facing Money Laundering Charges Over National Herald Purchase
India

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App