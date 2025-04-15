Crime

Woman Detained After Shooting During Songkran Celebrations in Chiang Rai

Woman Detained After Shooting During Songkran Celebrations in Chiang Rai
The woman who fired the gun was held by bystanders until police arrived

Police in Chiang Rai have arrested a young woman after shooting and wounding a 45-year-old man during Songkran celebrations in the Rim Kok Subdistrict of Chiang Rai City. The Man was shot in the stomach and taken to hospital for treatment.

The person who fired the gun, a woman identified as a tom (Lesbian), was held by a group of Songkran revellers until police from Mueang Chiang Rai station arrived.

Witnesses said they were sitting outside, enjoying Songkran celebrations, when they saw a woman carrying a young child walk by. A private car then pulled up, and a tom got out and began to grab and pull the woman, leading to a fight.

People nearby, including the man who was later shot, tried to break up the argument. Eventually, the groups separated.

Woman Shooter Chiang Rai

Shortly after, the same tom drove back and parked about two metres from the group, still eating and drinking. The woman got out, pulled a gun, and shot the man, with a .22 caliber handgun, who had helped break up the earlier fight, hitting him in the stomach and leaving him badly injured.

People at the scene managed to hold her down. Police were called, and an ambulance rushed the injured man to the hospital.

CID officers from Mueang Chiang Rai police station are now looking into the motive and will gather more details as part of their investigation and will press charges.

Shootings rarely happen in Chiang Rai. Most people feel safe walking around, even at night. Chiang Rai City has a calm pace and a close-knit community, and locals watch out for each other.

Violent crime stays low, and gun-related incidents rarely make the news in Chiang Rai. You can visit the night markets, local cafes, or temples without worry. Chiang Rai’s peaceful streets help make it an excellent spot for families, travelers, and anyone looking for a safe place to live or visit.

Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
