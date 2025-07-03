Chinese Transfixed on Elon Musk as He Turns Against Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Elon Musk has sharply intensified his dispute with President Donald Trump by announcing plans to launch a new political group, provisionally called the “America Party.”

This comes just after the US Senate approved Trump’s divisive “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” on Wednesday. Musk not only promised to back primary candidates running against Republican lawmakers who supported the legislation, but also set social media buzzing, especially in China, where he enjoys huge popularity.

Within hours, the hashtag #MuskWantsToBuildAnAmericaParty attracted over 37 million views on Weibo, mirroring Musk’s far-reaching influence and drawing widespread curiosity about his next move.

The fallout follows the breakdown of Musk’s alliance with Trump. Their partnership, formed during the 2024 presidential race when Musk donated nearly $300 million to Republican campaigns, has now collapsed.

The turning point was Trump’s extensive tax and spending bill, which Musk slammed as “a disgusting abomination” and called “political suicide” for the GOP. The bill narrowly passed the Senate and included the extension of the 2017 tax cuts, more funding for defence, and a push for mass deportations, such as the hiring of 10,000 new ICE agents. It also reduced subsidies for electric vehicles, threatening Tesla’s bottom line.

The Porky Pig Party

Musk, who previously headed the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for a short period, said the bill’s expected $3.3 trillion cost over the next ten years destroys efforts to keep government spending in check.

It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

On his X platform, Musk wrote, “It is obvious with this insane spending, which raises the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS, that we live in a one-party country, the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

Trump was quick to respond, accusing Musk of acting out of self-interest because of the cut to EV tax credits worth up to $7,500 per vehicle. Trump posted on Truth Social, “Elon knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate.

Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.” He went on to hint that DOGE, now with different leadership, may review the billions in federal contracts and subsidies Musk’s companies receive, including SpaceX’s $22 billion in NASA deals.

The dispute, which had cooled briefly in June after Musk expressed regret for some of his earlier remarks, flared up again as the Senate vote approached. Musk became increasingly outspoken, promising to unseat every Republican who backed the bill.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” he posted on X. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.”

Musk’s America Party

The possible launch of the America Party has generated widespread discussion. This new party’s name recalls Elon Musk’s America PAC, which provided $239 million for the 2024 elections.

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

On 5 June, Musk ran a poll on X asking, “Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?” The poll drew 5.6 million responses, with 80.4% voting “yes,” a figure Elon Musk often cites as proof there’s a demand for an alternative to the two main parties.

Political experts doubt Elon Musk can easily turn this idea into reality. Brett Kappel, an experienced election lawyer, said, “The hurdles for creating a new party and getting it on the ballot are extremely high. It can be done if you have endless amounts of money, but it’s a multi-year project and will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Elon Musk’s estimated fortune of more than $350 billion could help with funding, but history shows third parties struggle to gain traction. The Green Party and Libertarian Party have faced decades of barriers, and even Theodore Roosevelt’s Progressive Party in 1912 could not break the two-party hold.

Some believe Musk’s talk of a new party is intended to pressure Republican leaders rather than signal a genuine effort. Bill Schneider, a public policy lecturer at George Mason University, noted, “Elon Musk is a billionaire. There are not enough billionaires to form a party in the US, even if they are unhappy with President Trump.”

However, others see potential, such as former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. He highlighted Musk’s track record, saying, “Elon has built world-class companies from nothing more than an idea multiple times. A third party can succeed very quickly.”

Elon Musk Idolised

In China, Musk’s political activities have grabbed the spotlight. After Trump’s bill passed in the Senate, Weibo exploded with the hashtag #MuskWantsToBuildAnAmericaParty, gathering tens of millions of views.

Many users praised Musk for his technical background, with one comment reading, “If Elon Musk were to found a political party, his tech-driven mindset could inject fresh energy into politics.” Another user added, “Brother Musk, you have a billion people on our side supporting you.”

Musk’s strong presence in China highlights how much the country admires US tech leaders. Tesla’s Shanghai facility, now the company’s top manufacturing site, has cemented Musk’s reputation in China, with Tesla vehicles competing successfully against local brands.

Biographies of Musk and Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson have become bestsellers, showing China’s fascination with Silicon Valley figures. In contrast, President Trump tends to be seen as unpredictable and is blamed for worsening China-US trade tensions.

“These two grown men argue nonstop over the smallest things—and the whole world ends up knowing about it,” joked one Weibo user, summing up the general reaction.

Cutting EV incentives, a key issue in the Musk-Trump argument, hits home in China, where Tesla enjoys local subsidies. The end of US EV tax credits on 30 September could hurt Tesla’s sales, a worry reflected in the 14% drop in Tesla’s share price after Musk voiced his concerns.

Musk’s Financial Power

Gary Black, a Tesla investor, told Reuters that losing these credits could harm Tesla’s finances, although Musk has also argued publicly that all subsidies, including those that benefit his firm, should end.

By promising to fund primary opponents of GOP lawmakers who supported the bill, Musk has stepped up his role in politics. He’s already backed Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a fierce critic of the legislation, who faces a rival supported by Trump.

With $288 million already spent on the 2024 races, Musk brings major financial firepower, but his outspoken approach can have mixed results. Barry Burden, who leads the Elections Research Centre at the University of Wisconsin, said, “Musk’s presence galvanised greater liberal turnout,” referring to his failed $10 million campaign to elect a Supreme Court judge in Wisconsin.

Lawmakers in Washington have reacted differently to Musk’s threats. Senate Majority Leader John Thune tried to play down the impact, saying, “We are moving forward,” while House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted Musk was “terribly wrong” about the bill.

