Timeless Charm and Vibrant Food Scene: A Guide to Promenade Peak Zion Road Parcel B and Tiong Bahru Market

Situated between Great World MRT Station and Havelock MRT Station along the Thomson-East Coast Line, Promenade Peak, the latest development in Promenade Peak Zion Road Parcel B, is poised to benefit greatly from the URA Master Plan’s focus on improving connectivity.

The plan aims to seamlessly link different parts of the city, enhancing the daily commute for residents. With the upcoming completion of the Thomson-East Coast Line, Promenade Peak residents will have direct access to not just the northern part of Singapore, but also the eastern corridor, including Marine Parade and Bedok.

This eliminates the need for line transfers and greatly reduces travel time. Additionally, the close proximity to Outram Park Interchange, where multiple MRT lines intersect, further enhances connectivity to major employment and lifestyle hubs.

Apart from its vibrant food scene, Tiong Bahru is also known for its unique architecture. The neighborhood is home to Singapore’s first public housing estate, built in the 1920s. These charming art deco-style buildings are a stark contrast to the modern skyscrapers that dominate the Singapore skyline.

Aside from its historical significance, Tiong Bahru is also a popular spot for street art enthusiasts. The neighborhood has become a canvas for local and international artists, with colorful murals and sculptures adorning its walls and alleys.

These works of art add to the neighborhood’s charm and make it a great place to take a leisurely walk and appreciate the creativity of these talented artists.

Promenade Peak’s enviable location

Take a stroll around the neighborhood, and you will come across a mix of colorful pre-war shophouses, low-rise apartments, and heritage buildings. The neighborhood has managed to retain its old-world charm despite the rapid development happening in the rest of Singapore.

Its laid-back and nostalgic atmosphere is a refreshing change from the fast-paced city life.

Moreover, Promenade Peak’s enviable location is also surrounded by a plethora of amenities, including shopping malls, supermarkets, and reputable schools, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a convenient and well-connected urban lifestyle.

Speaking of food, no visit to Tiong Bahru is complete without a trip to the iconic Tiong Bahru Market. This bustling hawker center is a popular spot for locals to enjoy their daily meals and is a must-visit for any food lover. The market offers a wide range of local dishes, from traditional favorites like char kway teow and rojak to more exotic options like pig’s organ soup and frog porridge.

Another must-visit spot in Tiong Bahru is Zion Road Parcel B, a rejuvenated complex that has become a beloved spot for locals and tourists. The complex consists of a few blocks of shophouses that have been transformed into a creative space for art, design, and F&B businesses. The shophouses are adorned with colorful murals, making it a perfect Instagram-worthy spot.

Tiong Bahru is the Promenade Peak

One of the most iconic landmarks in Tiong Bahru is the Promenade Peak, a three-story building that stands out with its striking yellow exterior. This building used to be a power station, but it has now been repurposed into a lifestyle and retail hub.

Tiong Bahru, a neighborhood located in the southern part of Singapore, has been gaining popularity as a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists. With its timeless charm and vibrant food scene, Tiong Bahru has managed to preserve its traditional roots while also embracing modernity. This unique blend makes it a fascinating and alluring place to explore.

Within Zion Road Parcel B, you will find an array of unique independent shops, selling everything from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to locally made art pieces. If you are an art enthusiast, be sure to check out the galleries and studios that feature the works of local artists.

Promenade Peak is a recently revealed residential project set to grace the highly coveted Zion Road Parcel B, situated in the prime central region of Singapore. Developed by Allgreen Properties, a renowned and established developer in the country, Promenade Peak boasts of its prime location next to two MRT stations—Great World MRT Station and Havelock MRT Station—both on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

This unique attribute greatly enhances the attractiveness of the condominium, offering residents effortless access to the Central Business District, Orchard Road, Marina Bay, and various other parts of Singapore. The added convenience of commuting sans the need for private transport is a major draw for professionals and families seeking ideal living quarters.

Furthermore, Promenade Peak’s desirable site is enveloped by an abundance of amenities including shopping centers, supermarkets, and reputable schools, making it the ultimate choice for a modern, connected lifestyle.

Tiong Bahru Shops

Tiong Bahru is also dotted with independent cafes, bookstores, and boutique shops, making it an ideal spot for a leisurely afternoon stroll and shopping spree. However, visitors must take care to respect the neighborhood’s heritage and conserve its beauty for the enjoyment of future generations.

The neighborhood of Tiong Bahru is a beloved area known for its unique blend of historical charm and modern sophistication. Just a brief bus ride or leisurely walk away, Tiong Bahru Market is a popular destination for food enthusiasts in search of delicious and affordable local hawker delicacies.

Restaurants and Cafes

After browsing through the various shops and galleries, you can grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants and cafes at Zion Road Parcel B. You can indulge in traditional Singaporean dishes such as chicken rice, as well as international cuisines like Italian and Japanese. The mix of flavors and culinary styles in this complex truly reflects the diverse culture of Tiong Bahru.

Stepping into Promenade Peak, you will be greeted by a vibrant mix of local and international stores. Whether you are looking for unique fashion pieces, home décor, or souvenirs, Promenade Peak has something for everyone. The first floor is home to well-known local brands, while the second and third floors are occupied by international labels. So, make sure to set aside some time to explore this hub of shopping, food, and entertainment.

While at Tiong Bahru Market, make sure to try some of its famous dishes such as the Tiong Bahru chwee kueh, a type of steamed rice cake topped with preserved radish, and the Tiong Bahru tau huay, a silky smooth tofu dessert.

In conclusion, Tiong Bahru offers a perfect blend of old and new, traditional and modern, making it a neighborhood like no other. Its timeless charm, vibrant food scene, and unique architecture make it a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the best of Singapore. So, next time you are in the Lion City, make sure to add Tiong Bahru to your list of places to explore.

