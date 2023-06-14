Connect with us

YouTube's New Streaming-Focused Partner Program Targets Twitch
Published

42 seconds ago

on

YouTube's New Streaming-Focused Partner Program Targets Twitch

(CTN News) – There has been a new level of the YouTube Partner Program launched that is designed to make it easier for streamers to monetize their content on the platform, taking aim at Twitch’s Affiliate Program.

In recent years, YouTube streaming has grown in popularity, largely due to the fact that many of the internet’s biggest creators have moved their content to the Google-owned platform that is YouTube.

In order to become a partner, YouTube streamers must work towards the goals that are required to become part of the Partner Program in order to become monetized on the platform.

There will, however, be an easier time for those focusing on just the live aspect of the site, as of June 13, 2023, to meet these requirements as they will be able to focus on that aspect only.

YouTube reveals new requirements for its Partner Program

There has been a recent announcement from YouTube regarding its new Partner Program, which provides streamers with an easier way to monetize their content on the platform.

In order to be eligible for the new streaming-focused You Tube Partner Program, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Subscribers have reached 500

  • A total of three valid public uploads were found

  • 3,000 valid public watch hours in the last year OR 3 million valid public shorts views in the last 90 days

The following features will be available to those who meet these requirements:

  • Memberships in channels

  • Chatting super fast

  • Stickers with Superpowers

  • Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart

  • Make your own products more visible with YouTube Shopping

As part of the new YouTube Partner Program goals, creators will not receive revenue sharing from the ads they place on YouTube.

The good news is that those who meet the new lowered criteria do not have to go through the full YPP application process once they meet the existing criteria – the YPP application will automatically be applied once the new criteria have been met.

A change to the YPP comes only days after Twitch sparked backlash after announcing new guidelines for Branded Content, an update to the rules for multi-streaming, as well as other changes.

SEE ALSO:

Investors Will Include Intel In Softbank Group’s Public Offering

Updates To OpenAI’s ChatGPT App Are Now Available On The Apple App Store

Meta Twitter Rival App Interface Leaked Online – Here’s How It Looks Like
