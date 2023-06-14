The Crocs And Taco Bell Collaboration Features Mellow Slides

(CTN News) – Crocs has created a limited-edition slide for Summer 2023 in collaboration with Taco Bell.

Crocs’ Mellow Slides have been given a new lease of life thanks to a collaboration between the two brands, as the comfortable shoes have been given a motivational message thanks to the partnership between the two brands.

Throughout the slides, the Spanish words “Vivir Más” and “Vivir Más” are imprinted separately in white inside each footbed, as part of a design that invites the wearer to “Vivir Más” (“Live More” in Spanish).

In the whole collaboration, it’s important to note that we’re listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways,” says Heidi Cooley,

Crocs’ Chief Marketing Officer.

When you pair our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell, you can kick back in comfort while eating a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and that’s why we did it.

Incorporating Taco Bell’s signature colors on the footbeds as well as imprinting the catchy phrase on them, the collaboration captures the spirit and essence of both brands in a playful and memorable fashion.

Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slides feature an ombre-like fade inspired by the fast-food chain’s iconic purple and black color scheme.

Slides like these would be great for anything from a beach getaway to a leisurely park outing to a spontaneous Taco Bell trip.

Crocs, like Taco Bell, is all about tapping into culture and letting their passionate fans know that they can express themselves freely, according to Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer.

We have tapped into the strong bond between the two brands and we’re really excited to be able to share this exclusive Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slide with our fans.

As summer approaches, we’re always searching for new and exciting ways to give back to our Rewards Members, and giving them early access to order their own pair of slides feels like the perfect way to start off the season.”

On June 28, the Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slides will be available nationwide exclusively on Crocs.com, with a retail price of $60, and will be available exclusively on Crocs.com.

The fans who have achieved FIRE! On June 20th, those with Tier status will receive early access to the slides.

It is important to note that this collaboration is not Taco Bell’s first foray into the retail world. There was a pop-up hotel that was opened by Taco Bell in Palm Springs in 2019 called The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort.

In addition to the one-of-a-kind experience, they introduced a gift shop with a wide range of merchandise such as swimwear, sunglasses, and lifesize pool floats made from their iconic sauce packets.

It was possible for fans to purchase these exclusive items both on-site and online, allowing them to take part in the Taco Bell experience whether they were at the hotel or at home, where they could buy the items from the comfort of their own homes.

SEE ALSO:

In May, Inflation Rose To The Lowest Rate In 2 Years, At 4%