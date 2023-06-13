(CTN News) – According to Reuters, according to an anonymous source, US technology giant Intel has been in talks with SoftBank Group Corp’s Arm about becoming an anchor investor in its upcoming IPO (initial public offering).

From its proposed public offering which is expected to be listed on Nasdaq later this year, Arm aims to raise $8 billion to $10 billion from the offering.

It has been reported by the media that Soft Bank intends to list its Arm segment on Wall Street at any time in this year, depending on the market condition at the time.

As part of Arms IPO preparations, the company has selected four investment banks to work with. These four banks are Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays Capital, and Mizuho Financial Group.

I am disappointed with the London Intel Stock Exchange’s performance

There was a lot of buzz about Soft Bank’s Arm IPO listing at the London exchange which was supposed to be a disappointing event for the UK and other European stock markets as there was buzz about Soft Bank’s Arm IPO Intel listing at the US stock market.

It may affect the London Stock Exchange’s bid to appear as one of the most attractive destinations for the high value IPOs in the global markets as a result of the Arms IPO Intel listing on Wall Street.

Earlier this year, SoftBank had announced that it would be selling Arm to a company called NVIDIA, one of the leading American chip manufacturers.

As a result, the $80 billion deal fell through in February 2022.

The Arm IPO could be less profitable than the NVIDIA sale deal amid rising interest rates as well as changes in monetary policy across the globe, and this is according to various news reports quoting various experts.

In order to raise money, SoftBank Group Corp’s arm, Arm, is seeking an initial offer because in this public offering, private investors in the Vision Fund – which is run by the SoftBank Group Corp Intel – will be able to earn a profit from 25 per cent of ARM’s equity.

It is Arm’s designs that are used in the manufacture of chips made by most of the world’s major semiconductor companies, including Intel, AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm, which are among the biggest players in the industry.

One or more of these companies had indicated they might consider an IPO investment in one of those companies, but how it might affect Arm’s commercial relationships was not immediately clear.

This year’s largest IPO will take place earlier this month as the chipmaker filed with regulators for a confidential listing on the US stock exchange in April.

