Jeep Grand Cherokees May Have Incorrectly Installed Springs, 331k SUVs Recalled

(CTN News) – Mopar enthusiasts like me find it painful to see Jeep Chrysler releasing mammoth recalls for simple issues. As a result of incorrectly installed rear coil springs, FCA US LLC is recalling 331,401 examples of the WL-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee model years 2021 to 2023.

The rear coil spring on a mid-size SUV may detach if it is out of position while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Auburn Hills-based automaker says it will notify dealers and owners of recall number 23V-413 by July 28.

In March 2023, the third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit learned about this problem following a report involving a Grand Cherokee produced in 2023. In the middle of driving, one of the rear coil springs fell off without any warning to the driver.

S tellantis’ North American division conducted an immediate investigation into similar claims, identifying 17 warranty reports and two field reports.

Despite engineering’s findings, the rear Jeep coil springs were not defective. It is unclear how FCA US LLC corrected this issue in production.

It is likely that assembly plant workers received incorrect instructions due to the high number of recalled vehicles and the nature of the problem.

It will be the responsibility of dealers to inspect suspect vehicles and, if necessary, reposition the rear coil springs. Assemblies in question are manufactured by Daewon Kang Up Co.

An Alabama-based South Korean supplier, the company is based in South Korea.

On 13 percent of the recalled vehicles, the rear coil springs are believed to be out of position.

Affected units were assembled at the Mack Avenue Assembly Complex in Detroit between December 5, 2020 and May 31, 2023, starting with the model year 2021 to 2023 Grand Jeep Cherokee L.

As well as combustion-only Grand Cherokees, Mack also produces plug-in hybrids at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant.

There are 114,302 two-row Grand Cherokees with regular-wheelbases and 217,099 Grand Cherokees with long-wheelbases affected by this defect.

The Grand Cherokee L is the only model available with a V8, the 5.7-liter HEMI engine that will eventually be replaced with a turbocharged inline-six.

There is a 3.6-liter Pentastar engine standard on the vehicle, which is a naturally-aspirated V6 engine rated at 293 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm).

The 4xe plug-in hybrid has been replaced by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder lump. This vehicle is rated at 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) by FCA US LLC, making it the most powerful and torquey among its competitors.

Jeep’s Grand Cherokee is the best-selling Jeep in the United States. A total of 54,502 body-on-frame Wranglers were delivered in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 37,971 body-on-frame Wranglers.

There were 223,345 and 181,409 sales of the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler in their home markets, respectively, last year

