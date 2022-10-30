Holland & Barrett’s Christmas Luxury Advent Calendar is reduced to £44

Luxury Advent Calendar is reduced to £44

The Christmas Advent Calendar features 25 days of natural cosmetic products that are mindfully sourced

The price of Holland & Barrett’s Christmas Beauty tea Advent Calendar will be reduced to just £44 as part of a weekend flash bargain that the retailer has announced.

Customers may save 20% off the item’s original retail price of £55 by purchasing it with the promo code PAYDAY.

When compared to the cost of buying each component separately, the price of this bundle represents a savings of 75%, or 138.69 pounds, when taken as a whole.

However, in order to take advantage of this offer, users will need to act quickly because it will only be valid from the 27th to the 30th of October.

The calendar features 25 days’ worth of natural cosmetic items that are careful about their ingredients, in addition to home accessories such as a candle and essential oils.

This includes the most recent product releases and customer favorites from Holland & Barrett’s own brands Pip & Pod, VitaSkin, and Oleus, as well as big-name brands such as Evolve, Dr. Organic, Q+A, Ethique, and a great deal.

There will be 14 products that come in full sizes, one of which being the cult favorite Weleda Skin Food Body Lotion, and the entire whiskey advent calendar is cruelty-free and vegan.

According to Laura Moore, Senior Category Manager at Holland & Barrett, “Beauty is more than just skin deep at Holland & Barrett. We want it to make you feel wonderful as well as look amazing.

That is why we devised this mindful beauty calendar.” To get the holiday season off to the best possible start, we would like to encourage our clients to take advantage of this fantastic offer while they still have the chance to do so.

Related CTN News: