Disney Plus Is The Perfect Last-Minute Gift

(CTN News) – There are just a few days left until Disney Plus Christmas, and if you’re worried about getting a last-minute gift or two, you shouldn’t be.

There is just one thing Disney is offering right now: 12 months of its popular streaming service, Disney Plus, for just 10 dollars (opens in a new tab).

In other words, you’ll spend $109.99 in the US for a year’s worth of Disney joy, or £79.90 in the UK. You’ll save $21.89 and £15.98, respectively, by signing up for a year’s worth of Disney joy.

Get a Disney Plus bundle for a family member and you’re covered for Christmas viewing. With endless movies and shows available to all of you, including festive favorites such as Home Alone, The Muppet’s Christmas Carol, and Hamilton, you’ll be able to watch them all together.

Obviously there is also all the Disney back catalog to look through.

This includes all the new hits such as Willow, comedy drama, Atlanta, and a whole lot more, as well as all the old favorites. There is no way you will be bored while you’re here.

It will cost you $131.88 / £95.88 or $109.99 / £79.90 when you buy a Disney Plus gift card



Get hours of streaming fun for the whole family with this Disney Plus gift card, which offers a year of Disney Plus service for just a ten-month subscription fee, so you can give all the family hours of streaming fun.

You are eligible to join if you are a new subscriber or a returning subscriber.

Disney Plus is a subscription service that combines content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and others.

This means that there really is something for everyone on Disney Plus. There is no limit on how many subscribers can take advantage of this offer – both new and returning.

To make sure that your recipient is eligible, all you need to do is find out whether they already have an existing Disney subscription.

Then, confirm whether they are eligible for the offer. So what are you waiting for? What do you need to do now?

