Connect with us

Tech

WhatsApp's Latest Beta Version Supports Material Design 3
Advertisement

Tech

Introducing AMD's Ryzen 5 7500F CPU For $180

Tech

Unused Ubisoft Accounts Are Being Closed And Game Access Is Being Disabled

Tech

Elon Musk Says Twitter to Change Logo, Birds to be Gradually Abandoned

How To Tech

How Can You Safeguard Yourself Against Online Scams in Thailand?

Tech

TikTok Removes 11,707,020 Videos For Violating Community Guidelines

Tech

Is Twitter Going To Become The New LinkedIn In The Near Future?

Tech

Spotify Raises Premium Subscription Prices Next Week

Tech

OpenAI Set to Roll out ChatGPT App for Android

Tech

OpenAI To Launch Android Version Of ChatGPT: Your 24/7 AI Sidekick In Your Pocket

Tech

The Versatility of 3D Printing Technology

Tech

Top free Mp3 Music Downloader Apps for Your PC in 2023

Tech

How to Supercharge Your SEO Strategy with AI SEO

Tech

The Ultimate Guide to SunPower Flexible Solar Panels

Tech

Makeover For Microsoft 365: New Default Look For Office Documents

Tech

ChatGPT Now Has Customized Instructions From OpenAI

Tech

WhatsApp Is Redesigning Its Security Notifications Menu

Tech

Text-to-Speech Chrome Extensions: Boost Your Productivity With These 5 Top Picks

Tech

Phased Approach for Businesses to Migrate to Microsoft 365

Business Tech

Boost Your Business Communication with an Advanced Phone System

Tech

WhatsApp’s Latest Beta Version Supports Material Design 3

Published

11 seconds ago

on

WhatsApp's Latest Beta Version Supports Material Design 3

(CTN News) – With its recent wave of updated features available, WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta and is one of the most popular chat apps around, is on a roll.

As a result of the app’s responsiveness to user requests, numerous updates have been implemented that were much needed.

As of now, it is undergoing a complete makeover to align with Google’s latest Material guidelines that have been released recently.

The company has been striving to create a cohesive and uniform app experience across both iOS and Android platforms in the past, but in the present WhatsApp on iOS and Android follows distinct design perspectives.

Navigation bar at the bottom of the page and rounded menus

As part of the Google Play Beta Program, WhatsApp’s latest beta update, version 2.23.15.24, is now rolling out to beta testers across the globe.

Taking into account Material Design 3 guidelines, this update brings significant enhancements to the user interface of the app.

The new version features a new redesigned top navigation bar, floating action buttons, and rounded menus, as well as a redesigned bottom navigation bar.

As part of this update, users will now be able to access these new features, which were initially available to a small group of users, but are now being made available to a larger number of beta testers.

Aside from the updates mentioned above, users will also notice that the alerts have been rounded and the toggles have been redesigned, which further enhance the app’s user interface.

It has been redesigned to represent incoming message bubbles via the chat tab and floating action button, as can be seen in the screenshot below.

We recommend installing the latest beta versions of WhatsApp from the Google Play Store so that you can ensure that you have access to the latest features of WhatsApp.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the enhancements to the user interface, WhatsApp has also made great strides in its efforts to expand the capabilities of the application.

Earlier this year, a new feature of the app was added that allowed users to message unknown contacts without saving their phone numbers and it is now available on Wear OS smartwatches.

It should also be noted that WhatsApp has been working actively to introduce an animated avatar feature into its beta version as well as a sticker suggestion feature.

SEE ALSO:

Unused Ubisoft Accounts Are Being Closed And Game Access Is Being Disabled

Introducing AMD’s Ryzen 5 7500F CPU For $180

TikTok Removes 11,707,020 Videos For Violating Community Guidelines
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs