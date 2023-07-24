WhatsApp’s Latest Beta Version Supports Material Design 3

(CTN News) – With its recent wave of updated features available, WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta and is one of the most popular chat apps around, is on a roll.

As a result of the app’s responsiveness to user requests, numerous updates have been implemented that were much needed.

As of now, it is undergoing a complete makeover to align with Google’s latest Material guidelines that have been released recently.

The company has been striving to create a cohesive and uniform app experience across both iOS and Android platforms in the past, but in the present WhatsApp on iOS and Android follows distinct design perspectives.

Navigation bar at the bottom of the page and rounded menus

As part of the Google Play Beta Program, WhatsApp’s latest beta update, version 2.23.15.24, is now rolling out to beta testers across the globe.

Taking into account Material Design 3 guidelines, this update brings significant enhancements to the user interface of the app.

The new version features a new redesigned top navigation bar, floating action buttons, and rounded menus, as well as a redesigned bottom navigation bar.

As part of this update, users will now be able to access these new features, which were initially available to a small group of users, but are now being made available to a larger number of beta testers.

Aside from the updates mentioned above, users will also notice that the alerts have been rounded and the toggles have been redesigned, which further enhance the app’s user interface.

It has been redesigned to represent incoming message bubbles via the chat tab and floating action button, as can be seen in the screenshot below.

We recommend installing the latest beta versions of WhatsApp from the Google Play Store so that you can ensure that you have access to the latest features of WhatsApp.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the enhancements to the user interface, WhatsApp has also made great strides in its efforts to expand the capabilities of the application.

Earlier this year, a new feature of the app was added that allowed users to message unknown contacts without saving their phone numbers and it is now available on Wear OS smartwatches.

It should also be noted that WhatsApp has been working actively to introduce an animated avatar feature into its beta version as well as a sticker suggestion feature.

