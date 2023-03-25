Connect with us

How to Use OpenAI's GPT-4 for Free? Check these 3 Steps
Blue Origin Uncovers The Cause Of Last Year's Cargo Rocket Failure

Grindr, LGBTQ+ Dating App, Issues Warning For Egyptian Users

In The UK, Microsoft Gets a Boost With Its Activision Bid

TikTok Is Banned From Civil Servants' Work Phones In France

Northern Lights Showed Up Last Night For The First Time

Credit Card Gotchas to Avoid

Effortlessly Add Video Conferencing to Your Website: A Guide to Video Call APIs

What Is A Good Internet Speed? Factors To Consider When Choosing The Right Plan

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Plugins Support To Access More Recent Data

How To Become A UX Designer: Importance And Skills Required

What Is Natural Language Processing (NLP) And How Does It Work?

Fugitive Crypto Mogul Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro After $40bn Implosion of Terra and Luna Tokens

YouTube Channel Hacks For Crypto Scams Keep Happening, Linus Tech Tips Taken Down

TikTok Sale Might Be Forced By US Plan, China Criticizes

Relativity Space Launches World's 1st 3D-Printed Rocket 'Terren 1', But Fails To Reach Orbit

What Is A White Label Payment Gateway And How Can You Use It?

What Is A Trojan Horse And How To Protect Your Computer From Trojan Horses?

List of top 20 Digital Business Cards

Building a Strong Company Culture with Employee Management Software

(CTN News) – OpenAI’s latest GPT-4 model has caused quite a stir in the tech industry ever since its release. GPT-4, OpenAI’s supposedly most potent tool to date, is multimodal, meaning it can understand textual and visual inputs.

It also supports over 26 languages and has proven superior on some of the world’s most difficult exams, such as the US Bar Exams, SAT, etc.

However, only ChatGPT Plus subscribers can access version 4, and it’s not available to the general public. However, there is a workaround that allows unrestricted access to ChatGPT 4.

How can you use GPT-4 for free?

Microsoft Bing Chat users can use GPT-4 without cost. Several sources claim that Microsoft already uses the GPT-4 model, which is better known as Prometheus, in its Bing AI chatbot.

Beebom, a technology news outlet, has reported that Bing AI outperforms ChatGPT 4 in some ways. Bing AI is more personal than other AI chatbots and can generate visuals from basic queries and cite its sources.

The website also elaborated on how to use Bing to freely access ChatGPT 4. Check these 3 steps:

Using Microsoft Edge, go to bing.com/new (visit) and select “Chat” in the menu bar.

Installing the Bing Chat for All Browsers extension, you may use Bing Chat on any browser. (install). This will make Bing AI Chat accessible from any browser.

Bing Chat, powered by GPT-4, is now available.

The interest in using these technologies in their businesses has skyrocketed since OpenAI launched its ChatGPT chatbot in November and its latest language model, GPT-4, last week.

Microsoft is reportedly investing $10 billion more in OpenAI, rolling out a new Bing search engine that utilizes GPT-4, and completely revamping its Office program.

On Tuesday, Alphabet Inc.’s Google released Bard, a conversational AI service that competes with ChatGPT. CB Insights predicts that by 2022, financing for startups engaged in generative artificial intelligence will have reached $2.65 billion, a 71% increase over the previous year.

