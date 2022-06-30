Understanding the Importance of Cloud Computing Certification

Cloud Computing Certification: The technology behind cloud computing is undergoing rapid development. The breadth and depth of product and service offerings provided by cloud vendors are widespread and are only expected to increase in the coming years.

In addition, a growing number of cloud service providers are starting to offer products that are eerily similar, which raises even more questions and emphasizes the requirement for clarification.

According to Statista, the global market for public cloud computing is estimated to be worth somewhere in the neighborhood of 141 billion United States dollars. The business processes, software, platforms, and infrastructure that are offered as a service are all included in the public cloud computing market.

There are many advantages that become available to professionals upon attaining a cloud computing certification. The need for qualified professionals in cloud computing is at an all-time high.

Companies are actively searching for certified cloud computing professionals who are able to create a cloud computing environment within their existing infrastructure. This also suggests that there is a greater demand than there is supply for these types of professionals.

Therefore, a person who is not certified in cloud computing misses out on many opportunities that they could be taking advantage of.

1. Job Opportunities: Certification, training, and experience are the top three qualifications that an employer looks for when shortlisting candidates for interviews, according to Microsoft and IDC. This demonstrates the candidate’s level of knowledge and expertise. Earning a credential in cloud computing demonstrates that you have the knowledge and skills necessary to lower an organization’s risks and costs.

Having skills such as these will establish you as a credible resource and give you an advantage in major cloud-related project competitions. As we have discussed previously, everyone is interested in using this technology; consequently, there are more and more openings every day, and this is just the beginning; consequently, there will be a high demand in the future for professionals who are skilled in cloud computing.

If you conduct a search on job portals, one simple thing you can do is compare the number of available positions for cloud computing to those for other types of technology.

2. Higher pay scale and salaries: PayScale reports that the average annual salaries range from $96,705 for a Software Engineer to $139,017 for an Enterprise Architect. This indicates that the possibility of earning money rises. The data presented here demonstrates the high potential earnings for jobs involving cloud computing.

Because of the one-of-a-kind benefits it offers, businesses are increasingly gravitating toward cloud computing as time goes on, which has led to the development of a burgeoning community. It is better to learn the skills now than to struggle in the competitive world in the coming time, and cloud computing is a demanding skill so employers are willing to pay more to the right person.

As is common knowledge, in order to achieve better results, you need to get off to a better start. Cloud computing certifications can help you improve your career growth because these skills are in high demand and the supply of that skilled persons is very limited.

3. Career stability and Job Security: Since the demand for cloud computing professionals is higher than the supply, individuals frequently land jobs that aren’t affected by the aforementioned market conditions.

In point of fact, cloud computing professionals do not, for the most part, experience any negative effects from economic downturns or recessions. Since we are talking about cloud computing, which is new in the market, expanding very rapidly, and having an indefinite lifetime, having certification in cloud computing makes your job more secure and gives you more stability in your work life.

As we all know, the information technology industry is very sensitive, and the IT industry can become very volatile when there are even small changes in business or trends.

4. Organizational certification: It has been discovered that Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure have grown significantly over the past few years, and their top clients have reported that it has been very difficult for them to hunt for the perfect cloud computing professional.

As a result, many international organizations have defined the certification criteria for Cloud computing aspirants before they can apply for the Job. In this regard, there are many reputed online platforms such as Simplilearn.

5. Diverse job opportunities: Obtaining a credential of any kind helps you brush up on your skills and knowledge, which in turn makes it easier for you to breeze through interviews. A certification in cloud computing will, as a matter of fact, make it possible for you to select from a wide variety of career paths and opportunities.

Because it is inexpensive, quick, and simple to use, cloud computing is quickly becoming the commodity of choice for all different kinds of companies. This is because everyone wants to use cloud computing to expand their businesses and maximize their profits.

Since cloud technology is expected to be the most in-demand technology in the foreseeable future, every company should look into migrating their operations to cloud technology.

6. Get noticed by prospective employers: Certifications in cloud computing are designed to ensure that you have all of the theoretical and practical knowledge necessary to perform well in an interview setting. For a number of different multinational corporations, possession of the certification is an essential requirement.

Completing a cloud computing certification course is the best way to ensure that you will be invited to participate in an interview, especially if you are new to the field of cloud computing. Including a certification on your resume will increase the likelihood that prospective employers will take notice of it.

Employers can see from this not only that you are qualified to work in cloud computing but also that you are willing to continue your education and make an investment in your future.

The traditional approach required a lot of time, resulted in lower productivity, and was more expensive. On the other hand, digital transformation will make it possible for you to access any information at any location while maintaining the highest level of security in less time and for a lower cost; and isn’t that the very definition of the future? The Cloud is the future of our digital transformation and it is here to stay!