Connect with us

Tech

Instagram Stories From A PC: How To Upload Them
Advertisement

Tech

iOS 16 Release Date: All iPhone Users Get New OS on Sept. 12

Tech

Apple Watch Series 8 Will Feature A Temperature Sensor And Crash Detection

Tech

A Shoplazza Review: Everything to Know for Small Businesses

Tech

Toyota GR Corolla Starts At $37K And Crests At $50K When Fully Loaded In 2023

Business Tech

Ecommerce Tools and Top Influencer Marketing Platforms in 2022

Tech

YouTube TV Now Supports 5.1 Surround Sound On Apple TV And Fire TV

Gaming Tech

How to Advertise Casinos Like a Pro

Tech

List of Must-Have Mobile App Development Tools

Tech

Top 10 Dallas Mobile App Development Companies

Tech

Harvest Moon; Reap The Beauty Of The Full 'Harvest Moon' On Sept. 10

Tech

Google Chrome Has A Major Security Bug: Update Your Browser As Soon As Possible

Tech

Apple Event, Names Have Been Accompanied By A Secret Meaning Since 2001

Tech

Are Venmo Debit Cards a Good Choice For You?

Tech

What are Exchanges?

Tech

What is a Coinbase Card?

Tech

Coinbase IPO: Unusual Risks You Face When Using listing to Go Public

Tech

What Is Proof of Burn Consensus In Blockchain

Tech

LCD Vs. E-Ink Pricer ESL/Electronic Shelf Label: Which Is Better?

Tech

Honor 70 Review: Great photos, Mid-Range Everything Else

Tech

Instagram Stories From A PC: How To Upload Them

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Instagram Stories From A PC: How To Upload Them

(CTN News) _ Using your PC, you can post stories directly to Instagram.

Among all Instagram features, stories are the most popular. The majority of users, from celebrities to small businesses, use stories to convey a fresh, yet forceful message to their followers.

Instagram is a mobile-centric social network, so many features are limited to apps. Images, videos, and stories cannot be posted from a computer, for example.

There is a trick you can use to publish your Instagram Stories from the PC.

From your PC, upload the best Instagram stories

Without a doubt, Instagram is the best platform to share photos. One of the most popular social networks today, Facebook has more than a billion active users each month.

Despite the fact that there are other very interesting features on the social network, such as Reels, which allows you to easily create and share videos, or IGTV, Stories are the most popular.

The desktop version of  users have always hoped that it would be more flexible by incorporating features that are built into the mobile app.

There is still a particular way to upload your stories from a computer, and we will go over the steps in detail after the fact.

By using a PC or laptop, you can publish Instagram stories

You can publish your stories from a computer if you’re a fan of  stories but prefer to use the desktop version of the platform owned by Facebook:

  • Go to the Instagram website using Google Chrome on your computer.
  • Now log in with your  account
  • Once you have logged in, you will have to right click on the page and select the option To inspect.
  • This will open the window Developer for Chrome.
  • Then click the button Mobile.
  • Here, you will see the mobile interface of the app and you can select the device model of your choice.
  • If you can’t read the text, try change the model smartphone from the drop-down menu.
  • If the upload button does not appear, reload the page website manually.
  • Now you’ll see a camera icon. Locate the file you want to post to story, and click.
Instagram Stories: How to upload multiple photos

It takes a bit of effort, but it’s the only way to post stories from your PC.

A computer can also be used to upload any type of post to the platform using this method.

SEE Also:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด