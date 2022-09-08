Instagram Stories From A PC: How To Upload Them

Among all Instagram features, stories are the most popular. The majority of users, from celebrities to small businesses, use stories to convey a fresh, yet forceful message to their followers.

Instagram is a mobile-centric social network, so many features are limited to apps. Images, videos, and stories cannot be posted from a computer, for example.

There is a trick you can use to publish your Instagram Stories from the PC.

From your PC, upload the best Instagram stories

Without a doubt, Instagram is the best platform to share photos. One of the most popular social networks today, Facebook has more than a billion active users each month.

Despite the fact that there are other very interesting features on the social network, such as Reels, which allows you to easily create and share videos, or IGTV, Stories are the most popular.

The desktop version of users have always hoped that it would be more flexible by incorporating features that are built into the mobile app.

There is still a particular way to upload your stories from a computer, and we will go over the steps in detail after the fact.

By using a PC or laptop, you can publish Instagram stories

You can publish your stories from a computer if you’re a fan of stories but prefer to use the desktop version of the platform owned by Facebook:

Go to the Instagram website using Google Chrome on your computer.

Now log in with your account

Once you have logged in, you will have to right click on the page and select the option To inspect.

This will open the window Developer for Chrome.

Then click the button Mobile.

Here, you will see the mobile interface of the app and you can select the device model of your choice.

If you can’t read the text, try change the model smartphone from the drop-down menu.

If the upload button does not appear, reload the page website manually.

Now you’ll see a camera icon. Locate the file you want to post to story, and click.

Instagram Stories : How to upload multiple photos

It takes a bit of effort, but it’s the only way to post stories from your PC.

A computer can also be used to upload any type of post to the platform using this method.

