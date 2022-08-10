The Best Snap Streaks Tips For Beginners

(CTN News) – Snap streaks are similar to Reddit karma: useless in the real world, but a source of pride to those who accumulate massive numbers.

Whether you’re new to Snapchat or envious of your friends’ growing Snap streaks, you’ve come to the right place.

Learn everything you need to know about Snapchat streaks and get tips for maximizing your score in this article.

What Are Streaks on Snapchat?

Snap streaks were initially introduced by Snapchat to keep users engaged with its app.

Due to Instagram’s Snapchat-inspired Stories feature, the app has been under increased pressure in recent years.

Our article will dive into the details later, but at its most basic level, a Snapstreak means you’ve exchanged snaps with a user at least once every 24 hours. It can be continued for as long as you like.

Your Snap streaks can be seen by looking for the emojis alongside your friends’ names in the conversations section.

Users have become quite accustomed to Snap streaks since their launch. The app incorporates gamification; groups of friends compete to rack up the longest streak.

It’s a fun challenge, but you don’t win anything (except an emoji).

Your Snapchat score can also be improved with Snap streaks. Your score will rise rapidly if you run lots of Snap Streaks at once.

Tips on How to Start Streaks on Snapchat

To make a streak on Snapchat, you don’t need to do anything special. Make sure you start a Snapchat streak with your friend and send at least one snap every 24 hours.

You must start your Snapstreak on the right foot if you hope to develop a long streak.

Start your new Snapchat streak with these three ideas:

1. Find Willing Participants

Snap streaks aren’t for everyone. Even the most avid users might not be interested in sending a snap every day. Therefore, you should make sure that you find willing participants.

By using Snapchat’s features, you can determine who is up for the challenge.

Send a blank photo with the caption “Snapstreak?” to anyone who might be interested. You won’t be able to tell how many people received it.

2. The First Day Matters

Starting a streak on a special day (such as your birthday or Christmas) is always a good idea. When you engage someone, you are more likely to capture their attention, get a reply, and keep their attention.

3. Focus on People With Whom You Frequently Interact

It makes little sense to start a Snapstreak with someone you rarely communicate with. It’s possible, but there’s a high risk that the person will lose interest.

The first few weeks are the hardest. As soon as you get to a reasonable number of consecutive days, both people become invested in the game, and it becomes easier.

Start Snap streaks with people you already send lots of snaps to get over the initial hurdle.

