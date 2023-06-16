Twitch’s New ‘Partner Plus’ Program Pays Streamers 70% Of Subscriptions

(CTN News) – In addition to Partner Plus, Twitch has launched a program that will increase the cut streamers earn from subscriber revenue to 70% – but with a few conditions attached.

As part of Twitch’s new Partner Program, which is scheduled to go into effect starting in October 2023, Twitch will pay streamers 70% of their net subscription revenue if they meet the qualifying criteria (while keeping 30% for itself). Twitch offers a standard revenue split of 50% to its streaming partners.

Twitch Partners must maintain at least 350 recurring paid subscriptions for at least three consecutive months in order to qualify as Partners.

For a period of 12 months, streamers enrolled in the Partner Plus program will receive a 70/30 revenue share of net subscription revenue (revenue from recurring monthly subscriptions, as well as gift subscriptions), up to $100,000.

The revenue share for most partners will be restored to a standard rate of 50% once the streamer earns $100,000 through Partner Plus. Every calendar year, the threshold for resetting the threshold is reset.

Throughout our history, we have always put a great deal of focus on inspiring, sustaining, and growing Twitch streamers around the globe.

As a result of this new program, we hope that we can demonstrate that commitment in the future,” Mike Minton and Laura Lee, chief monetization and content officers, wrote in a blog posting announcing the new program.

It is expected that the Partner Plus program will launch on Oct. 1, 2023.

This program will automatically enroll all streamers who meet the qualification criteria over the three months prior (July, August and September) and they will be notified in October if they have been selected to participate.

As per Twitch, over $1 billion will have been paid out to streamers in the year 2022. It has been stated that the Amazon-owned platform has an average of 31 million visitors per day (and at any given moment, 2.5 million people are watching livestreams on the platform).

As of now, Twitch claims to have 7 million streamers going live on a monthly basis on its platform.

After a backlash from the creator community, Twitch has revoked plans to introduce new restrictions on branded content for streamers after announcing Partner Plus a week ago.

