Connect with us

Tech

The Chief Scientist Of Meta Declares Generative AI Obsolete
Advertisement

Tech

Music Streaming Service Spotify Faces $5 Million Fine For Data Law Breach

Tech

Password Managers: What They Are And How To Choose 1

Tech

The Next Generation: iPhone 15 Pro Max Rumored Specs, Design, Pricing, and More

Tech

AWS Faces Outage Impacting Major Websites

Tech

YouTube's New Streaming-Focused Partner Program Targets Twitch

Tech

Investors Will Include Intel In Softbank Group's Public Offering

Tech

Exploring the Depth of Market (DOM) in MetaTrader 5

Tech

Risk Management Guide to Ethereum Trading

Tech

Pioneering the Future: ZCash's Vision for Decentralized Financial Innovation

Tech

Navigating ZCash's Legal and Regulatory Environment

Tech

Paving the Way for Digital Payments: ZCash's Revolutionary Advancements

Tech

Real-World Applications of ZCash and ZKPs

Tech

Meta Twitter Rival App Interface Leaked Online - Here's How It Looks Like

Tech

Best Hidden Spy Apps for Android Phones in 2023

Tech

WhatsApp Working On Redesigned Floating Action Buttons: How They Works?

Tech

Apple Vision Pro: How Apple Could Bring Down The Cost Of Vision Pro?

Tech

Updates To OpenAI's ChatGPT App Are Now Available On The Apple App Store

Tech

Blackout On Reddit: Thousands Go Dark To Protest Third-Party App Access Charges

Tech

Don't Let Negative Reviews Keep You Down - Buy a Negative Google Review!

Tech

The Chief Scientist Of Meta Declares Generative AI Obsolete

Published

16 seconds ago

on

The Chief Scientist Of Meta Declares Generative AI Obsolete

(CTN News) – At a Meta launch event in Paris, Meta’s chief scientist gave a groundbreaking statement stating that generative AI, the technology that powers ChatGPT, has come to a point where it has reached a dead end.

As an alternative, he promised that new artificial intelligence models would be developed that would exhibit a kind of rationality that is similar to that of humans.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of AI and machine learning, emphasizing the fact that whereas humans possess common sense, machines lack it.

Meta’s new Artificial Intelligence project called the image-based Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture (JEPA) was presented by him.

As a result of this ambitious endeavor, the machines will be capable of conceptualizing abstract ideas instead of simply regurgitating information from the internet.

By doing so, they will surpass the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence.

Apparently, LeCun believes that generative models have now become a thing of the past since Meta plans on shifting its focus towards joint embedding predictive architectures in the future.

Throughout his presentation, LeCun was confident that generative large language models would cease to be used in the next few years, as a better replacement will be developed.

As an expert in artificial intelligence, LeCun has been critical of the hype surrounding generative AI models such as ChatGPT and the image-based Dall-E since the launch of both models last year.

Consequently, LeCun believes that we have an exaggerated perception of the capabilities of generative AI because of fears and excitement surrounding it. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, announced on Facebook that the JEPA tool would be open source, allowing researchers to experiment with it and continue to develop it in the future.

It is the goal of this project to develop artificial intelligence that closely aligns with how humans perceive the world. As Zuckerberg stated “We need computational models to be able to evaluate the world and make predictions about it. This research is a step in the right direction.”.

With its Facebook and Instagram platforms, Meta is adopting a more discrete approach to ChatGPT-style artificial intelligence for its social media platforms in contrast to its competitors.

In spite of the fact that Meta has incorporated generative AI into its products, it has done so with less publicity, when compared to companies like Microsoft or Google.

On the other hand, Meta has released open-source AI models which do not require as much computing power as the technology behind ChatGPT, but require less computing power overall.

A significant shift in the AI landscape has been marked by LeCun’s announcement, with Meta spearheading the development of new AI models that strive to replicate the rationality of human beings.

There can be no doubt that the JEPA project represents an innovative step in the direction of enhancing machine intelligence beyond the limitations of generative artificial intelligence.

SEE ALSO:

Music Streaming Service Spotify Faces $5 Million Fine For Data Law Breach

Password Managers: What They Are And How To Choose 1

Investors Will Include Intel In Softbank Group’s Public Offering
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs