Connect with us

Tech

Tumblr To Support ActivityPub, Powering Mastodon & Other Apps
Advertisement

Tech

Black Friday TV Deals 2022

Fifa World Cup Tech

FIFA World Cup 2022: Chinese Tech Firms Offer Metaverse Experiences

Tech Business

FTX Group Bankruptcy Filing Shows $1.24 Billion In Cash

Tech

Volcanism May Have Turned Venus Into An Acidic Hot Spot

Tech

Twitter To Hold Off On Relaunching Blue Check Verification

Tech

Zoom Cut its Annual Revenue Forecast on Slow Online Business, as Internet Business Declines

Tech

Singapore Police Warn Investors Against FTX Phishing Scams

Tech

LG Launches 27-inch Gaming Monitor With 240Hz UltraGear OLED

Tech

Twitter France's Head Resigns Amid Layoffs Saying "It's Over"

Tech

New iQOO Neo 7 SE Poster Leaks; Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Rumors

Tech

Intel Unveils The First Ever Real-Time DeepFake Detector

Tech

It's THE Black Friday Deal At €399 For a 55-Inch QLED TV (HDMI 2.1)

Tech

Artemis 1 Orion Spacecraft Flies By The Moon With a Crucial Engine Burn

Tech

Extract data from PDF operator parameters

Tech

How Can Your Shopify Store Be Made Faster?

Tech

Extract Data from PDF Operator Parameters

Tech

What is Cloud Storage and How Does it Work?

Tech

Wickr Me Is Shutting Down Its Free Encrypted Messaging App Next Year

Tech

'YouTube' To Bring Shopping Feature To Shorts Following The Footsteps Of 'TikTok'

Tech

Tumblr To Support ActivityPub, Powering Mastodon & Other Apps

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tumblr To Support ActivityPub, Powering Mastodon & Other Apps

(CTN NEWS) – Tumblr will now support ActivityPub, the open, decentralized social networking protocol that already powers social networking services like Mastodon, a competitor to Twitter, Pixelfed, PeerTube, and others.

The news was made public in response to a Twitter user’s criticism of Mastodon’s complexity.

The site would soon “include activitypub for connection,” stated Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg, whose business purchased Tumblr from Verizon in 2019.

“Don’t stress”, he said before adding that support for “interop and activitypub” would be “ASAP,” but that Tumblr must first deal with the influx of new users from Twitter.

As a result of this news, Tumblr will no longer be restricted to serving as a niche blogging platform but will instead join a wider, decentralized social network.

This network has seen a recent increase in users as people leave Elon Musk’s Twitter in search of new communities.

The ActivityPub protocol offers a client-to-server API for adding, editing, and deleting material and a federal server-to-server API for sending notifications and subscribing to content, according to the standard’s website.

This effectively allows Mastodon users to communicate with and follow users on other instances (independently operated nodes) and on other social media platforms (like PeerTube), enabling ActivityPub implementation.

Users can find and follow one another through a web of social networks without having to create separate accounts on every new service.

Today’s “walled garden” social networks take the opposite tack, preventing users from viewing content posted on one platform unless they re-upload it, repost it, or share a link to the content’s location on another website.

Users of Mastodon might follow Tumblr users’ posts from their Mastodon instance without using the Tumblr app if Tumblr added support for ActivityPub.

Additionally, it might provide Tumblr users with a way to join the so-called diverse without dealing with difficulties associated with joining Mastodon for the first time.

According to a report from data.ai earlier this month, Tumblr was already gaining from Twitter’s defection because its U.S. app instals increased by 7% week over a week during the week before the acquisition and the following seven days.

As of 12 days after Twitter acquired Tumblr, downloads increased 77% to 301,000 from 170,000 in the 12 days before the purchase, according to a recent report from Sensor Tower.

Mullenweg later gave The Atlantic a peek inside Tumblr’s statistics, revealing that iOS app downloads had increased by 62% in the week after Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

However, Mullenweg had been considering how Tumblr could more effectively compete with Twitter in the future long before Musk became Twitter’s CEO.

“I only want an open alternative and you to be allowed to select your algorithm…We’re attempting to create an environment on Tumblr where “you’re not room scrolling, you’re joy-scrolling,” he had stated earlier this year.

In recent months, Mullenweg has set up a dedicated website to recruit former Twitter employees for Automattic.

We should point out that Automattic has had prior experience with ActivityPub.

Automattic also manages the blogging platform WordPress.com and contributes to the open-source WordPress blogging software and Tumblr.

The latter now provides an ActivityPub plug-in for self-hosted WordPress sites. This makes it possible for readers of WordPress blogs to follow the postings on Mastodon and other federated social networks.

If ActivitiyPub support was added to Tumblr, one could envision a similar scenario. The way that this support would be added “ASAP” was not specified by Mullenweg.

When contacted, Tumblr was unable to immediately respond with a remark.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Twitter To Hold Off On Relaunching Blue Check Verification

FIFA World Cup 2022: Chinese Tech Firms Offer Metaverse Experiences

FTX Group Bankruptcy Filing Shows $1.24 Billion In Cash
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins