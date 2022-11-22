Connect with us

World News

Saudi Arabia's Massive 'Turtle-Shaped Floating City' Can Accommodate 60,000 People
Advertisement

World News

A 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Struck Off The Mexican Coast

World News

US Vice President Harris Visits Philippines To Reset Relations

Covid-19 World News

COVID Cases In China Rise, Entry Restrictions Tightened In Beijing

World News News

Gunman Kills 5 At Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Club Q

World News

Bipartisan Senate Advances Respect For Same-Sex Marriage Act By 62-37

World News

Afghan Official Lashes 19 People For Adultery And Theft In Northeast Province

World News

North Korea's Kim Boasts A New ICBM As US Bombers Flies

World News

North Korea Reveals Kim’s daughter At Missile Launch Site

News World News

Protesters in Iran Set Fire to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's Home

World News

An Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 4.9 Shakes Anchorage

World News

The Leonid Meteor Shower Could Bring Out 250 Meteors Per Hour

World News News

Biden Says It's 'unlikely' The Poland Missile Came From Russia

News Ukraine War World News

NATO on High Alert After Russian Missile Strikes Poland

World News

G-20 To Hold Tough On Russia, Urge An End To Ukraine Conflict

World News Business News

France's Orpea To Reduce Its Foreign Activities

World News

November 14 In History: The Marshall Team Died In A Crash

World News

The University Of Virginia Shooting Leaves 3 Dead and 2 Injured

World News

An Explosion in Istanbul Leaves 6 Dead and Dozens Injured

World News

US, Japan, & South Korea Vow A Coordinated Response To North Korea's Threat

World News

Saudi Arabia’s Massive ‘Turtle-Shaped Floating City’ Can Accommodate 60,000 People

Published

3 hours ago

on

Saudi Arabia's Massive 'Turtle-Shaped Floating City' Can Accommodate 60,000 People

(CTN NEWS) – In Saudi Arabia, an Italian designer has announced plans to build the world’s first floating city, valued at $8 billion. It is expected that the city will be completed in 2033.

As more borders open after the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘terayachts’, a ship larger than super, mega, and gigayacht, may become the main attraction of global travel.

Pangeos, a luxury vessel designed by Pierpaolo Lazzarini, will be the largest and most impressive boat in the world if all goes according to plan, reports LifestyleAsia.

Based On The Supercontinent Pangea

Hundreds of millions of years ago, the supercontinent Pangea (or Pangeaea) inspired the vessel’s name, “Pangeos.” With a potential width of 610 m (2,000 ft) and length of 550 m (approximately 1,800 ft), it would dwarf even the largest mega yachts of today.

On the project’s website, Lazzarini states: “Putting this into a futuristic expression, Pangeos extends for 550 metres and measures 610 metres at its widest point.”

It would have a turtle-shaped base and an oval structure that could accommodate 60,000 people.

The floating community would have hotels, shopping malls, parks, airports for ships and planes, opulent villas, clubs, and everything else needed to run a community.

Saudi Arabia's Massive 'Turtle-Shaped Floating City' Can Accommodate 60,000 People

 It is bizarre that the superstructure will be shaped like a giant turtle.

On each turtle wing of the terayacht, there would be 19 private villas and 64 apartments. The gigantic structure would be powered by nine HTS electric motors, each capable of 16,800 horsepower.

Saudi Arabia's Massive 'Turtle-Shaped Floating City' Can Accommodate 60,000 People

It would be equipped with nine enormous, advanced HTS (high-temperature superconducting) motors, each capable of delivering 16,800 horsepower, allowing it to cruise at 5 knots (5.75 mph).

Providers Of Renewable Energy

It would be powered by solar panels, giant flipper-like structures, and some wave energy generator system, gathering energy from the water and allowing the ship to travel endlessly.

Saudi Arabia's Massive 'Turtle-Shaped Floating City' Can Accommodate 60,000 People

Lazzarini is also not playing with the city’s enormous cost. A crowdfunding campaign will begin soon to raise approximately US$8 billion for the project.

Incentives such as virtual tickets and NFTs will be offered to those participating in the funding round

The designer notes that a Terayacht would require a “Terashipyard” to match, and Saudi Arabia is suggested as the best location for a new shipyard by reclaiming land from the sea.

There is still a blueprint for the massive structure. Only time will tell if this ambitious floating city will sail in the middle of the ocean someday.

Cost Of The Turtle-Shaped Floating City:

Currently, the boat is just a design – just an idea. Saudi Arabia, close to Jeddah, is being considered as the ideal location to build this terayacht. The floating city will also cost approximately USD 8 billion (Rs 65,280 crores).

RELATED CTN NEWS:

US Vice President Harris Visits Philippines To Reset Relations

COVID Cases In China Rise, Entry Restrictions Tightened In Beijing

Gunman Kills 5 At Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Club Q
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins