COVID Infections In LA County Top 4,800 In Three Days

(CTN News) – It has been reported that more than 4,800 newly reported COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Los Angeles County over the course of the last three days, with infection numbers continuing to rise at an alarming rate.

There were 2,233 newly reported infections reported by the county Department of Public Health on Saturday, 1,506 on Sunday and 1,123 on Monday, according to the department.

In the past, Sundays and Mondays have traditionally been the periods when the figures have been lower than expected due to the delay in reporting from the weekend.

It is also believed that the overall number of official cases is artificially low, in part as a result of residents who use at-home tests and do not report the results to county authorities.

According to Dr. Muntu Davis, The county health officer, many people who may be infected do not get tested for the virus even though they may be at risk.

The addition of 4,862 new cases has resulted in an overall rise of 3,520,094 cases in the county over the course of the pandemic.

As a result of the virus, there have been at least 20 new deaths reported by the county in the last three days. These deaths include nine from Saturday, six from Sunday, and five from Monday. In total, 34,118 people have been killed by the pandemic in the county so far.

According to the county’s health department, as of Monday, 7.4% of people who tested positive for the virus over the past seven days were testing positive for the virus.

I was not able to obtain an updated number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals as of right now. In county hospitals across the state on Saturday, there were 670 such patients, of which 76 needed intensive care units, according to the state.

Previously, health officials had said that most of the virus patients admitted to hospitals for COVID-related issues were actually admitted for COVID-related issues as opposed to the rest of the patients admitted for other reasons and who later tested positive for the virus.

It has been observed that the number of cases and hospitalizations in the county has been steadily increasing since the beginning of November.

This led health officials on Thursday to announce that they will again be encouraging people to wear masks indoors and when in public places.

In spite of the fact that Davis’ recommendation does not attempt to establish a mandatory masking policy, he said Thursday, COVID masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator.

The wearing of indoor masks has been one that has been a matter of personal preference for the last few months. However, unless a business or location decides to require it. According to the COVID county, it became necessary to “strongly recommend” the use of indoor masks on Thursday after the local average for daily new COVID-19 infections increased from 86 per 100,000 residents a week ago to 100 per 100,000 residents on Thursday.

Last week, the rate was 65 per 100,000 residents, which was an increase from the previous week.

From the beginning of November until the end of December, there was a steady increase in the number of daily reported cases of hospitalizations. By and by, the number of cases steadily increased.

How long is Covid contagious for?

People are most contagious with COVID-19 during the first 5 days of their illness. Many people don’t have any symptoms during the first 2 to 3 days of their illness.

This is why COVID-19 outbreaks are so hard to contain. On average, people are contagious for 5 to 10 days.

