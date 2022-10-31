Apple’s Debatable Design Choices LED To 5 Arguments

(CTN News) – Due to Apple’s emphasis on design and simplicity, it has always been a winning formula. In 1998, the iMac G3 marked the beginning of a design revolution.

It was the release of the iMac G3 in 1998 that marked the beginning of a design revolution. Apple has always taken a unique approach to product design, whether it’s the iPod’s click-wheel or the iPhone’s multi-touch display.

It’s always strange how Apple designs its products

However, Apple has sometimes been criticized for strange design decisions. We examine five occasions in which Apple has provoked design discussions with its products, including the 10th generation iPad’s need for a connector to charge the Apple Pencil.

According to reviewers, the Magic Mouse 2 is a “beautiful mess.” It features multi-touch controls and a sleek design. There is, however, something strange about the way you charge the device.

The 2013 Mac Pro

Introducing the new Mac Pro at the 2013 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple’s Marketing Vice President Phil Schiller commented, “Can’t innovate more.”

At the time, Schiller’s comment was considered a daring entry into the high-end PC market. Apple’s famous designer Jony Ive came up with the odd and stunning design of the $4000 Mac Pro, which is reminiscent of a trash can.

Even Apple’s later admitted that the machine’s limited internal expandability was a design flaw. The form overtook the substance in this case.

Remote control for Apple Siri (2015)

Apple’s TV’s first generation Siri remote seems to be disliked by everyone. Jony Ive’s design was gorgeous, but essentially useless.

Apple’s Siri speech assistant was activated by a button on the sleek-looking remote, which included a trackpad and six buttons.

It was true that the trackpad, which introduced touchscreen functionality to TV games, felt futuristic, but people were dissatisfied with the Siri remote because of its excessive minimalism and simplicity. Thus, TV menus were less precise and difficult to use.

Due to its fragility, the Siri control was also difficult to grip. Apple finally corrected the Siri remote’s appearance in 2021 and added a new click-wheel interface evocative of early iPods to its redesigned Apple TV.

Macintosh G4 Cube (2000)

Jony Ive’s Power Mac G4 Cube has an impressive design. The equipment arrived suspended within an acrylic glass container to give the impression that it was floating.

An 8-inch cube-shaped computer with a G4 processor, a hard drive, RAM, a video card, and a variety of connections was a visual stunner.

It had no fans, but a large vent on top provided passive cooling. The G4 Cube, however, had other issues only visible on the surface, which contributed to its demise.

