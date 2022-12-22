You Deserve a $484 Google Pixel 7 For ‘Treat Yo Self’

(CTN News) – Google Pixel 7: There is a nice surprise that we want to share with you at the end of the year if you missed out on all the great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on smartphones: right now you can grab the Pixel 7 for more than $100 off.

At $485, the Google-made handset is one of our favorite Android smartphones of 2022, and at the time of writing, it’s even cheaper today than it was during the big holiday sales last year.

Specifically, this deal is for the 128GB Google Pixel 7 model in the Obsidian colorway, though there are also deals on the Lemongrass and Snow variants at this time.

Those two go for a bit more, at $499, but if you’re looking for a phone that doesn’t look like every other big-screen smartphone you see out there, then it might be worth the extra $14.

There are a number of reasons why you should buy the Google Pixel 7

It is well known to Apple fans that when the same company is responsible for both the hardware as well as the software of a device, there can be something truly special about the device.

I think there’s a certain magic to it – a synergy – and the Google Pixel 7 gives us a glimpse of what an Android smartphone should look like and how Google Pixel 7 envisions it.

In its purest form, this is Android at its finest — you will not find any bloatware or third party apps to delete, no annoying waiting periods for software updates, and no egregious bloatware.

There is also a lot to like about the hardware. Featuring a stylish and distinct design, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a matte aluminum bar that surrounds the rear camera package in a stylish and attractive way.

It features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as 8 GB of RAM. The updated Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM make the phone a very powerful device.

You can add the fact that the Pixel takes great photos, and you have a flagship Android phone that is well under the price of the competition — even before today’s discount is applied.

In spite of this caveat, it is worth mentioning that the glossy glass back of the Pixel 7 can act as a magnet for fingerprints.

Therefore, you may want to consider getting one of these Pixel 7 cases so that you can protect your phone from scratches.

I think that aside from that, you should definitely pick up a copy of this phone while you still have a chance. Because it is a great phone at an unbelievable price.

As with everything this time of year, shipping times can vary greatly depending on the model of the phone and the location of the user.

However, we can confirm that at least some users still have the option of overnight shipping as an option at this time of year.

