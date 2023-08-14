Connect with us

The Latest WhatsApp Feature That Has Been Released Is This 1
Published

2 hours ago

on

The Latest WhatsApp Feature That Has Been Released Is This 1

(CTN News) – It has been revealed that the Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on introducing a new feature that allows users to manage multiple accounts within the same app with a single login.

It was reported by WaBetaInfo that with the new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to add multiple accounts to the popular messaging app.

As a result of the Google Play Store updating to version 2.23.17.8, the feature has finally been available for some beta testers.

In the settings menu of WhatsApp, you will notice a small downward-pointing arrow icon adjacent to the QR code when the QR code scanning feature is enabled. Following this, a card will appear showcasing the primary account, along with a button allowing you to add a new account. If users tap this button, they will be able to incorporate an account that is registered on another device, and recent messages will appear on their phone as well.

It was announced earlier today that WhatsApp is planning to roll out its new feature of screen sharing during video calls to Android, iOS, and Windows users in phases.

With the addition of screen sharing support, WhatsApp is making it easier to hold online meetings and tech support sessions over the service and make it easier to conduct online meetings.

As a result, you will be able to share important documents over a video call without having to actually share the files themselves with the other party, allowing you to communicate easily.

It is important to note that if the procedure outlined below does not work for you, it means that the feature has not yet been rolled out to your device.

What is the best way to share a screen on WhatsApp?

In case the feature has been enabled for you, the following steps outline its functionality and provide a detailed overview of what is to come with the imminent universal introduction of screen-sharing.

  1. Open the WhatsApp application

  2. Make a video call with a contact by starting a video call

  3. If you look at the bottom of the display there is an icon for screen sharing (a phone with an arrow on it) that needs to be tapped.

  4. Please confirm that you wish to share your screen with others

  5. In order to stop your screen sharing, you can tap on Stop Sharing whenever you want to do so

