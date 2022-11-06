Twitter Updated its App in the App Store to Charge $8 For Blue Check Verification

(CTN News) – In advance of the debut of its updated subscription service Twitter Blue, Twitter started rolling out platform updates to certain users on Saturday.

Users can buy Twitter Blue and get a blue checkmark for $7.99 a month, according to updates in the App Store. According to the Apple online store description, the upgrades are stated as being accessible to users in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

A “limited early group” may be able to get platform changes, according to Esther Crawford, head of product management at the social media firm. The new version of the subscription service isn’t yet accessible to everyone, she added in a series of tweets.

Although the new Blue isn’t yet live, she added, “some people may notice us making adjustments since we are testing and releasing changes in real time.” The Twitter staff is renowned. New Blue is about to arrive!

Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion and took ownership of the company on October 28, has proposed several suggestions for a new user verification procedure.

Musk questioned the existing system, which grants a blue checkmark, or verification, to prominent users in a previous line of tweets, including politicians, press members, CEOs, and organizations.

The checkmark has traditionally served as a signal to readers that the account is trustworthy. Similar authentication processes are used by Facebook and Instagram, two more social networks owned by Meta.

By making verification available to anybody using the site via Twitter Blue for $8 a month, Musk said he intended to provide “power to the people.”

According to him, customers would be able to tweet lengthy films and audio files as well as get half as much advertising and preferential treatment in mentions, replies, and searches.

The revised App Store listing, published on Saturday, verified those modifications. A better reading experience and “early access to select new features” were other promises made in the revised version of the app to Blue users.

Musk said in a tweet on Saturday that once Twitter Blue is shown to function in the first group of nations, it will be implemented globally.

The modifications come in response to a previous The Verge article that said Elon Musk was thinking of charging as much as $19.99 per month for the membership. According to the story, Twitter staff working on the project were allegedly given until November 7 to activate the feature or face termination.

The American midterm elections will take place on November 8.

