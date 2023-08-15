Kidney Cancer Is Linked To Gene Mutations, Says a New Study

(CTN News) – In a new study conducted by clinicians and researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Kidney Cancer Center, the Department of Pathology, and the Michigan Center for Translational Pathology, findings were presented based on over 800 clinical assays performed on kidney cancer patients with mutations in the MiTF family of genes.

According to the study, which was published in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology, it is the largest series of its kind in the field of kidney cancer, and it carries profound clinical and diagnostic implications.

Over 800 clinical assays on the MiTF family genes TFE3 and TFEB were performed by the team, led by Rohit Mehra, M.D., in renal tumors that had morphologic and biomarker alterations considered suspicious for mutations within the MiTF family of genes.

As a result of the study, it has been observed that patients with renal tumors that have TFEB amplification are significantly older than those who have renal tumors that have TFE3 or TFEB translocations.

Further, renal tumors with TFEB amplification, known to have a poor prognosis, were found to be at least three times more common than renal tumors with TFEB Kidney Cancer translocation, which are known to have a better outcome.

In his opinion, these assays are the gold standard when it comes to diagnosing MiTF mutated renal cell carcinomas.

According to Mehra, the results of this study provide us with a comprehensive understanding of the molecular landscape of renal tumors with mutations of the MiTF family.

It has been found that renal cell carcinoma prognosis and personalized therapy can be heavily influenced by the renal tumor subtyping, and these FISH assays are crucial for finding such genomic aberrations in renal Kidney Cancer patients.”

As a result of these assays, patients with the MiTF mutation can be accurately categorized into three genomic categories: those with a TFE3 translocation, those with a TFEB translocation and those with an amplification of TFEB.

Having this knowledge allows researchers and clinical teams to gain a deeper understanding of the complexities associated with kidney cancer disease, as well as provide researchers and clinical teams with deeper insights into diagnostic, prognostic, and clinical issues.

