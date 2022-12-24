Check Out Amazon Prime Gaming’s Best Free In-Game Rewards

(CTN News) – Prime Gaming was recently launched by Amazon in India. In addition to providing eight free games for Prime subscribers, the service also offers in-game content for popular titles such as Call of Duty, Apex Legends, FIFA 2023, Destiny 2, and more.

In most cases, users can collect in-game content directly from Prime Gaming, but some games require users to log into third-party game stores and launchers such as Steam, Epic Games, and Rockstar Games. Some of the in-game content, however, must be purchased separately.

It is also pertinent to note that some of these bundles or drops have an expiration date, so you need to claim them before they disappear. Additionally, players will not be able to collect expired packs.

Visit the Prime Gaming website, find the game, and click on the claim button to obtain free in-game content. In this article, we will examine some of the excellent in-game content available through Amazon Prime Gaming.

Legends of Apex

If you have an active Amazon Prime membership, you can claim the Revenant Candy Bundle from Prime Gaming. There is a Candy Carnage Revenant character skin, a Grim Reaper banner, and a Candy Pain weapon skin included in this package.

LOLUMS

Be sure to claim the ‘Prime Gaming Capsule’ before December 29 if you play League of Legends. This pack contains 350 RP, five Mythic Essences, 200 Orange Essences, one permanent skin worth 1350 RP, five champion shards, two Series 1 Eternals Shards, and a 30-day XP boost.

2023 FIFA World Cup

Members of Amazon Prime who also own FIFA 2023 can take advantage of the ‘Prime Gaming Pack #3’. This pack provides seven Gold Rare players, two 82 OVR player picks, 12 Rare Consumables, and a Messi Player Loan for 20 matches.

A valuable resource

The Slay Ride Buddy is available to Valorant players for a limited time only. Make sure you claim it within 48 hours since it will no longer be available after that time.

Impact of Genshin

Genshin Impact players will be able to participate in eight drops from December 14 2022 to May 24 2023, which will offer several items for in-game use. It is currently possible to collect the ‘Prime Bundle #1’, which will provide you with 60 Primages, eight Hero’s Wit, and five Northern.

Warzone: Call of Duty: Vanguard

As part of the Cauldron Operator Bundle, players in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone will receive items such as the Prideful Roland operator skin, the Heat Sink STG44 blueprint, the Flea Bomb charm, the Rapido charm, the No One Left Behind calling card, the Overload calling card, and the Sky swatter emblem.

The second installment of Destiny

At the moment, Prime Gaming is offering the Sturm Exotic Bundle, which includes items such as the Sturm Exotic weapon, the Symbiosis Exotic weapon ornament, The Ram Exotic sparrow, and the Nothing Gold Legendary ship.

