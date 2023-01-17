Acer Nitro XV5: 200Hz Gaming Monitor Series

(CTN News) – There is a brand-new gaming monitor series from Acer called Nitro XV5, which will combine modern connectivity standards with fast and high-resolution panels to provide the ultimate gaming experience.

Among the features of the Nitro XV5 series will be 200-Hz refresh rates, HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as a wide range of other ports within the next few months.

There has been some information released by Acer regarding its Nitro XV5 gaming monitor series that is expected to be available later this month.

It was announced by the company that the series would begin with two 27-inch editions, both of which will use 27-inch IPS panels as their primary display device.

According to Acer, the pair will be distinguished by their native resolution, with one being 1440p while the other is 4K. It should be noted that the pair also offer 120 Hz and 144 Hz refresh rates, respectively.

However, both will support overclocking to 200 Hz when the need arises.

There is also some evidence that overclocking the monitors can also reduce their response times to as low as 0.5 ms; however, Acer has not confirmed whether or not it has measured these response times with GTG or MPRT.

While the Nitro XV5 series may not boast support for AMD Free Sync Premium as well as HDMI 2.1 connectivity for use with current generation games consoles and high-end graphics cards, Acer does boast that the Nitro XV5 series will support AMD Free Sync Premium to minimize image tearing.

As far as I can tell, Acer has implemented full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, which will allow users to play games at up to 4K and 120 Hz.

Acer added that the Nitro XV5 series will come with a USB hub that can charge devices at 65W via USB Type-C and is compatible with a KVM switch for peripherals.

The USB hub sits above an adjustable stand, plus VESA 75 x 75 mm wall mount connectors are also included. This month, the Nitro XV5 series will be available in the Eurozone for a limited time only.

In terms of pricing, Acer has confirmed that the monitor series will begin at €399, which means that the QHD model will probably be the only model that starts that price.

SEE ALSO:

Didi’s New User Registration Ban Lifted By China