Microsoft Sharepoint Outage Due To Wrong TLS Certificate
Microsoft Sharepoint Outage Due To Wrong TLS Certificate

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Microsoft Sharepoint Outage Due To Wrong TLS Certificate

(CTN News) – Today, Microsoft Sharepoint and OneDrive for Business were briefly interrupted due to the mistaken addition of a German TLS certificate to the main .com domains for the Microsoft 365 services today.

The Microsoft 365 advisory ‘SP659992’ was issued at approximately 3:08 PM ET today, notifying users that they may not be able to access SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business due to the outage.

It has been reported that users have experienced a certificate error when attempting to access SharePoint Online and OneDrive. Users may also have been unable to access or present files within Microsoft Teams as a result of the SP659992 update.

I was informed that Microsoft had resolved the issue ten minutes later, stating that it was a result of a recent certificate update, which caused users to encounter errors when attempting to access the service as a result.

In fact, there is more to the story than that, as the outage was caused by an error in adding a TLS certificate for Germany for the main sharepoint.com domain by mistake, resulting in the outage.

As a result of this mistake, visitors from the US and other countries who visited sharepoint.com as well as any backend APIs or services connected to those domains, experienced a TLS common name mismatch error.

It is as a result of these TLS errors that a number of users of Sharepoint have reported similar issues on Reddit [1, 2, 3] and Twitter [1, 2, 3], which made it impossible for them to access the service.

Despite the fact that this interruption was only short-lived, it still had an impact on a broad range of activities for the short period of time it lasted, despite the fact that it lasted only a short while.

