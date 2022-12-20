Tecno Pova 4 On Sale Today. Check Out The Specs, Price, And Offers

(CTN News) – The Tecno Pova 4 was officially launched in India last week. The smartphone will be available for purchase at the beginning of this month (Dec. 13) on Amazon India and Jio Mart.

To find out more about the price and specifications of the Pova 4, you will need to continue reading this article.

The price and specifications of the Tecno Pova 4 can be found below

The price of the Tecno Pova 4 is currently listed at Rs 11,999 (~Rs 145) in India. Two different colors are available for this item: Cyrolite Blue, Uranolith Black, and Magma Orange.

It is possible for buyers who have an HDFC Bank credit card to avail of a 10 percent instant discount on the Pova 4, which will allow the buyer to buy the Pova 4 for Rs 10,999 (~$133).

Specifications and features of the Tecno Pova 4

A punch-hole design is featured on the front of the Pova 4, which features a 6.82-inch IPS LCD screen. The monitor is equipped with HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In order to run the device, one needs to install the Android 12 operating system. This is overlaid with HiOS 12.0. With its Widevine L1 support, the device is capable of playing HD content on OTT platforms.

A Tecno Pova 4 chipset is used in the Helio G99 in order to power it. A total of 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM is included in the device, as well as 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

There is a microSD card slot on the device which can be used for additional storage. There is a 6,000mAh battery inside the device that can be charged at 18W and reversed wirelessly at 10W, thanks to the 18W charger.

A selfie camera with a resolution of 8 megapixels is available on the front of the device, along with an LED flash. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back of the phone, along with an AI lens and a two-LED flash on the front.

As well as the side-facing fingerprint scanner, the phone has 2 stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and dual 4G VoLTE connectivity.

Also in other news, Tecno recently unveiled the Phantom X2 and Phantom X2 Pro at a massive event in Dubai to launch the smartphones.

The X2 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to come with a retractable camera, while both models are based on the Dimensity 9000 chipset.

SEE ALSO:

In 2023, OnePlus Is Throwing Its Hat In The Ring

Disney Plus Is The Perfect Last-Minute Gift