T-Mobile To Acquire US Cellular’s Wireless Business For $4.4 Billion

(CTN News) – A regional carrier known as United States Cellular will be acquired by T-Mobile, a worldwide telecommunications company, which has stated that it will acquire nearly all of the cellular operations of United States Cellular.

During the not too distant future, this acquisition will take place. The transaction is anticipated

A T-Mobile store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

to have a value of $4.4 billion, according to the expected outcome.

When conducting this study, the subscribers, stores, and thirty percent of the spectrum assets under the corporation’s ownership are all taken into consideration.

During the trading session that took place before the closing bell, shares of U.S. Cellular had an increase that was greater than ten percent.

T-Mobile took place before the bell rang.

This announcement comes almost 10 months after the business made a public declaration that it was conducting research into a number of other potential strategic alternatives. The announcement was made in response to a number of different types of strategic opportunity.

Approximately seventy percent of the spectrum that U.S. Cellular holds will continue to be under its control. Additionally, the equity-method investments and four thousand and four hundred telecom towers will additionally continue to be under its management.

Additionally, the corporation will continue to retain ownership of its assets that are made under the equity strategy. According to the findings of the investigation, there will be a minimum of 2,600 towers in which T-Mobile will become a tenant for an extended period of time. The results of the report led to the discovery of this particular number.

A combination of cash and up to two billion dollars’ worth of debt will be assumed by T-Mobile through an exchange offer that will be made to certain debtholders affiliated with U.S. Cellular in order to fund the acquisition. This transfer of debt will take place in order to fund the transaction. For the purpose of financing the acquisition,

T-Mobile will utilize this combination.

In order to ensure that the transaction will be successful, it is intended to carry out these stages in the appropriate chronological order. The extension of the degree of coverage that T-Mobile offers to its customers is something that the firm is interested in pursuing as a potential course of action.

As far as the current understanding of the organization is concerned, it is not anticipated that there will be any changes made to either the financial outlook or the shareholder return program that T-Mobile employs in the year 2024.

Because of the combination of operational expenses and capital expenditures, it is anticipated that the company will generate a yield of around one billion dollars in cost synergies. As a result, this is expected to happen.

In the middle of the year 2025, it is anticipated that the transaction will be finalized after obtaining the necessary clearances from the regulatory authorities that are relevant to the situation.

This is the anticipated timeframe. U.S. Cellular has made statements that indicate it is extremely unlikely that shareholders will take any kind of action in connection with this transaction. This is the opinion that has been expressed by the company.

Furthermore, it was reported that T-Mobile Telephone and Data Systems, which maintains an 83% ownership stake in the regional carrier, has given its formal assent to the sale, which has made it simpler for the transaction to be allowed. This has improved the likelihood that the transaction will be approved. As a result, the likelihood of the transaction being approved has increased.

In an article that was published earlier this month in the Wall Street Journal, it was revealed that Verizon was actively engaged in negotiations to acquire assets that belonged to the regional carrier. Prior to the beginning of this month, the article was published.

